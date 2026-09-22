Crédit Agricole CIB gets €2.4 billion in investment in European energy grids

Europe's energy transition depends on electricity networks that can keep pace with changing demand, making the companies that manufacture grid equipment an essential part of the continent's energy future. A new agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Crédit Agricole CIB is expected to mobilise up to €2.4 billion in investment in energy grids across the European Union, supporting infrastructure development, industrial competitiveness and security of supply.

The partnership will give manufacturers greater access to the bank guarantees that support their investment and business activity, helping them respond to strong demand for electricity grid components. Its focus brings the financing effort closer to the businesses producing the equipment needed to develop, modernise and strengthen Europe's energy networks.

Sharing Risk to Expand Financial Support

The EIB will provide up to €300 million in counter-guarantees, enabling Crédit Agricole CIB to commit an equivalent amount and build a portfolio of bank guarantees worth up to €600 million. These guarantees will be issued on behalf of the bank's clients to support new energy grid investment, with the resulting financing expected to help mobilise the larger €2.4 billion investment total.

Under this arrangement, the EIB will share part of the risk that Crédit Agricole CIB takes when issuing guarantees for grid equipment manufacturers, freeing up capacity for the bank to provide additional support. The structure connects public financial backing with commercial banking capacity, helping companies respond to growing demand across the European electricity infrastructure supply chain.

Grid Manufacturers Take Centre Stage

Manufacturers of electricity grid components face rising demand as Europe invests in its energy transition, placing their ability to deliver equipment at the heart of network development. The agreement addresses that challenge by strengthening financial support for these businesses, linking the expansion of manufacturing capacity with Europe's need for reliable energy infrastructure and a competitive industrial base.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle described the partnership as a further commitment to European energy security and the green transition, extending cooperation with Crédit Agricole CIB from wind energy to grids. He said the EIB Group invested €33 billion in energy worldwide in 2025 and accounted for more than a quarter of investment in the EU's energy transition, adding that the group was maintaining that ambition in 2026.

Crédit Agricole CIB Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Balaÿ connected the agreement with the bank's ACT 2028 strategic plan, describing it as practical support for clients across the energy value chain. He highlighted the two institutions' combined expertise in helping European industry deliver the electricity infrastructure required for its energy future.

A Broader European Push for Energy Infrastructure

The operation forms part of the EIB's €1.5 billion Energy Grids Package, announced in 2025 to support the development, modernisation and reinforcement of networks across the EU. The EU's InvestEU programme backs the initiative, placing this agreement within a wider effort to strengthen the infrastructure needed for the energy transition.

The grids package follows €6.5 billion the EIB previously made available for wind energy, an area where the two banks already cooperate. Their December 2025 agreement established a €1 billion guarantee portfolio for European wind energy, creating a foundation for the new grid-focused partnership and extending their support across connected parts of Europe's energy system.