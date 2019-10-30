International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 06:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
Image Credit: Storyblocks

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16% from Tuesday's three-month high while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.07% after hitting a one-year high the previous day.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index eked out a record intraday high, led by strong earnings from drug manufacturers such as Merck and Pfizer, though a disappointing profit report from Google parent Alphabet kept the technology-rich Nasdaq in the red. Markets had erased gains after Reuters reported a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between Washington and Beijing might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

But the official added that it did not mean the accord was falling apart, which helped limit the damage to overall market sentiment. The S&P 500 ended down 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.59%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42% on Tuesday to end at a 21-month high, having rallied 2.6% so far this month. For the past few weeks, global equities have drawn support from hopes for a trade compromise between the United States and China, as well as from expectations of further U.S. monetary policy loosening.

Investors now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point for the third time this year later in the day. "With a cut today completely priced in, markets are looking to the Fed's stance on its policy outlook," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

While Fed funds rate futures fully price in a 25- basis-point cut on Wednesday, only about a 30% chance of another cut in December has been priced in, compared with about 70% earlier this month. "The Fed will probably try to avoid sounding too dovish. Its message will essentially be that while it could act in December if needed, it won't unless there are big uncertainties on the economy," said Sumitomo Mitsui's Ichikawa.

Fading expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Fed have lifted the two-year U.S. bond yield to 1.644%, compared with a two-year low of 1.368% set in early October. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 1.833% , near a 1-1/2-month high of 1.860% touched earlier this week.

That has helped to lift the dollar against the yen. The dollar was traded at 108.87 yen, after having hit a three-month high of 109.07 yen The euro stood at $1.11135, having bounced off from Tuesday's low of $1.10735.

Sterling was little changed after Britain decided to hold an election on Dec. 12 following Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning approval from parliament for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock. While Johnson seeks to gain a parliamentary majority to ratify his Brexit deal, the election would be highly unpredictable as Brexit has fatigued and enraged swathes of voters, while eroding traditional loyalties to the two major parties, Conservative and Labour.

The currency last traded at $1.2866, Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude futures up 0.02% at $61.60 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.13% to $55.47 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after getting banned for two years

After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Clubs MCC Cricket Committee. Shakib was banned...

Brazil fears oil spill could reach coral reef, readies ships

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 30 AP Brazils Navy said on Tuesday it is preparing for the possibility that an oil spill reaches one of the countrys largest coral reef systems, amid public outcry regarding the governments early response to the spill. A...

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Delhi, after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative FII and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019