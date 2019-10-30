International Development News
UST Global Acquires SCM Accelerators to Drive Growth

SCM Accelerators today announced that, after a productive strategic partnership, they will join UST Global Inc, a digital transformation company, as part of a major growth initiative to lead their SAP business.

"We are excited to take our company to the next level by becoming part of such a respected technology leader. We will be able to leverage and integrate the digital platforms and innovative solutions while driving UST Global's SAP growth strategy," saidChris Botha, CEO - SCM Accelerators LLC.

UST Global's market leading digital platforms in AI-powered Cognitive Automation and Supply Chain visibility are aligned with SAP's drive to digital enablement through the SAP Cloud Platform and there are significant opportunities for companies to take their SAP based solutions to the next level.

"UST Global's culture and value-driven approach is perfectly aligned with our SAP digital supply chain transformation strategy and customer-first agenda," added Scott Barrett, President & Founding Partner - SCM Accelerators LLC.

Continuing to rapidly expand and grow the SAP professional services to bring more value and services to their customers has been a top priority for UST Global. Bringing the expertise, solutions and customer footprint of SCM Accelerators significantly accelerates that agenda.

"SCM Accelerators has been a valuable partner for us and we are excited to bring them in as part of the UST Global family to fuel our SAP business and help us transform more lives," said Krishna Prasad, Chief Customer Officer, UST Global.

"The acquisition of SCM Accelerators fills a white space in our ability to support our customers with SAP's digital services and solutions. We are excited to have this phenomenal team help bring additional focus on Supply chain service offerings to create a significantly higher value proposition for our clients," added Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

ABOUT SCM ACCELERATORS LLC:

SCM Accelerators is a privately owned company, based in San Francisco CA. We are a full-service Supply Chain Process and IT consulting firm, focused on end-to-end Digital Supply Chain Transformation solutions and services. As a certified SAP partner, we have serviced some of the largest customers in the world with process and technology innovations that have allowed them to grow, not despite their Supply Chain but often because of it.

SCM Accelerators was founded by leading experts in the field of Supply Chain business operations with top development architects from SAP Labs to meet the complex requirements of our clients' Supply Chain Management challenges. We are passionate about rapid, incremental improvements that lead to transformational outcomes. Our team of experts and best in class partners are looking forward to showing you how we replicate that success with your Supply Chain teams.

For more information visit us at http://www.scmaccelerators.com or reach out to info@scmaccelerators.com.

Media Contacts, UST Global:
Tinu Cherian Abraham
+91-7899045194

Neha Misri
+91-9284726602
media.relations@ust-global.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg

