InterGlobe Aviation shares jump 5.5 pc after three-day fall

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation bounced back on Wednesday after three days of fall, rising 5.5 percent after IndiGo placed a firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft. The scrip climbed 5.36 percent to Rs 1,485.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rose by 5.46 percent to Rs 1,486.75. The budget carrier on Tuesday announced that it had placed an order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, comprising A320neos, A321neos and A321XLRs.

The airline, however, did not disclose the value of the order. With this, IndiGo's total number of A320neo family aircraft order now stands at 730, the airline said in a statement.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 3 percent on Tuesday after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo not to use A320 Neo planes which are fitted with PW engines that have already been used for over 3,000 hours or face grounding of aircraft. InterGlobe Aviation shares had on Friday tumbled 12 percent, wiping more than Rs 7,600 crore off its market valuation after the company posted a substantial loss in the September quarter.

IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher costs related to operating lease liabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)