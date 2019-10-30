International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 12:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up
Image Credit: Flickr

Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and Frances's Peugeot owner PSA are in talks over a potential tie-up aimed at creating one of the world's leading auto makers. After ditching a proposed merger with French rival Renault in June, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) confirmed on Wednesday its bid to pursue an alternative alliance at a time when car makers face huge investments for electrification, emission reduction, and autonomous driving technologies.

Yet if a combination of Peugeot and FCA succeeds in overcoming political, financial and governance hurdles, the new enterprise would still face substantial challenges. Global automakers face the prospect of a slowdown in global demand coinciding with the most dramatic technology changes in a century.

The two companies said they are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a $50 billion player, a source familiar with the matter said. PSA's supervisory board was due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, another source close to the matter said. FCA said in a statement it had nothing more to add for the time being.

U.S.-traded shares in Fiat Chrysler rose sharply on Tuesday and ended up more than 7.5%.

Also Read: Fiat Chrysler recalls 108,000 diesel Ram 1500 pickup trucks for coolant leaks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Retailer Next Plc drives FTSE lower; Fed meeting eyed

UK stocks inched lower on Wednesday led by a fall in the shares of retailer Next following its results, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.Bot...

Selena Gomez bursts into tears while sharing feelings about friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is blessed to have friends like Taylor Swift in her life as it has helped her to get through rough times. Recently, she burst into tears while talking about her new hit single, Lose You to Love Me sharing her feelings about her...

Actor-comic John Witherspoon dead at 77

John Witherspoon, the actor-comedian best known for the hit Friday franchise and The Wayan Brothers, has passed away. He was 77. According to Deadline, the actor died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, his family said.It is with deepest sorro...

N Chandrababu Naidu attacks YSRCP govt for replacing tricolour pattern with party colours on govt building

Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at YSR Congress Party YSRCP government for replacing the national flag tricolour pattern on a government building with YSRCP colours here. I have never seen our Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019