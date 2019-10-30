Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger
European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at 0810 GMT, with auto stocks climbing 1.2% to their highest level in nearly six months. Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed merger talks with French rival PSA, a potential deal that could reshape the global auto industry and create a European powerhouse.
Shares of both companies rose between 7% and 8%, topping the benchmark STOXX 600 index. However, concerns over the U.S.-China trade pact resurfaced after a U.S. administration official told Reuters that it might not be completed in time for the leaders of the two countries to sign in Chile next month.
Trade-sensitive tech and commodity-linked stocks were the biggest decliners among the major European sub-sectors. Deutsche Bank fell 5% after reporting a loss for the second consecutive quarter, partly due to costs for a major restructuring.
Markets now await a raft of euro zone economic indicators that will shed light on the health of the trading bloc, along with an expected interest-rate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.
Also Read: UPDATE 4-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-UK's Dover is ready for Brexit but eyes French border and paperwork
Russia's Rosatom may purchase controlling stake in lithium project in Chile
Unclear if Brexit deal possible by time of European Council summit - French official
Nuclear Days 2019 - French Nuclear Industry to Intensify its Operations in Indian Market
UPDATE 1-Italy lets French migrant ship dock to anger of far right