Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 Held in Greece

The international beauty pageant, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019, Season 9 was held successfully in the beautiful Halkidi island, Greece under the Auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Greece and GNTO with the support of Embassy of Greece in India and Indian embassy in Greece.

October 18, 2019 commemorated the extravagant journey with the Grand Finale of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019 held at Porto Carras Grand Resort in Halkidiki with 172 beautiful Finalists from across the globe. Mrs. Tarini Mukerji from New Delhi who is an architect by profession was crowned as the Queen and Winner of Season 9.

Mr. Bharat Bhramar, Chairman, Haut Monde India felicitated partners, sponsors and guest of honors for the evening. The jury panel concluded of Mr. Sandeep Marwah (Founder, Marwah Studios), Mr. Giannis Markogiannis (Representative, Porto Carras Grand Resort), Mrs. Katerina Mousbeh (Owner, Mid East Travels Worldwide), Ms. Stella Doca (Famous Greek designer and owner of brand ‘DOCA’), Dr. Saroj Mann (Winner, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2018), Mrs. Sylvie Rodgers (Celebrity Indian hairstylist) and Ms. Sangeetha Shinde (Author and Speaker).

The event was sponsored by Mid East Travels Worldwide (International Travel Partner), Porto Carras Grand Resort (Hospitality Partner) Sunova Bioslim (Sliming Partner), Basseir Pvt. Ltd. (Wellness Partner) , American Laser Clinic (Beautifying Partner), L&G Pvt Ltd (Digital Partner), DOCA (Fashion Partner), Ruchika’s Diet Kitchen (Diet and Nutrition Partner).

NIFT, AAFT, Pearl Academy, Lovely Professional University and Cherag Magical Makeovers were special ensemble and makeup partners for the event.

The scintillating Finalists were styled by Former Model and Stylist Ms. Setu Aneja and the show was choreographed Gaurabmoy Das who is also a cabin crew in a leading airline, whereas, Mr. Ajay Bisht, the official show director took hold of the event from Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort, Dehradun in a parallel contest with the Finalists whose visas could not be issued and they had to compete in India.

The journey of 9th Season started in January, 2019 with auditions in more than 20 cities and 20 countries from across the world, and Haut Monde chose 175 women out of 15000 entries, which was followed up by an orientation program and then sub contests along with photoshoots by ace photographer, Rony Kaula in Greece from 11th October till 17th October.

All 175 beautiful contestants proved their talent through different sub contests like Talent, Zonal and Swim wear rounds.

Haut Monde felicitated all the finalists with crowns as they believe each one of them is a winner, followed by crowning 53 subtitle holders.

Nibedita Chakraborty as Mrs.Iconic Eyes and Mrs. Beautiful Hair, Shailja Suri as Mrs. Perfect Smile, Nisha Chaudhary as Mrs. Glowing Skin, Naina Miglani as Mrs. Adventurous, Dr. Bhawana Agarwal as Mrs. Intellectual, Monika Bhalla as Mrs. Radiant, Khushboo Sewak as Mrs. Body Beautiful, Sunaina mattoo as Mrs. Timeless Beauty, A J Priyadarshini as Mrs. Beautiful legs, Arti Singh as Mrs. Popular, Shalini Mendiratta as Mrs. Creative, Savita Phogat as Mrs. Spontaneous, Aparna Bharti as Mrs. Gorgeous, Pooja Singh Yohan as Mrs.Style Icon, Ashwini Chavare as Mrs. Charismatic, Lovely Arora as Mrs. Fashion Icon,Reshmi Menon as Mrs. Haute Couture, Shwetha Kannan as Mrs. Enthusiastic, Ekta Garr as Mrs. Perfect Catwalk,Kriti Sarupria as Mrs. Photogenic, Neha Dua as Mrs. Supranational,Jahnvi Kursija as Mrs. Shining Star,Nidhi Jha as Mrs. Elegant, Seerrat Singh as Mrs.Glamorous, Apoorva Anand as Mrs. Goodness Ambassador, Shelly Das as Mrs. Path Breaker,Khushnum Percy Awary as Mrs. Insipiration, Ritu Rungta as Mrs. Iron Lady, Rashmi Kabra as Mrs. Active, Shakti Rao Tailong as Mrs. Tech Diva, Vrushali Kurade as Mrs.Talented, Rashmi Jain as Mrs.Social Butterfly, Sheetal Rai as Mrs.Social Media Queen, Shraddha Joshi as Mrs. Entertainer, Tanisha Dutta Roy as Mrs.Beautiful Heart, Shivangi Bhardwaj as Mrs. Beautiful Voice, Alisha Aneja Madan as Mrs. Cheerful, Ayushi Singh Chaudhary as Mrs. Ingenious, Tanisha Dutta Roy as Mrs. Buzz Bee, Swati Tuteja as Mrs. Hourglass, Pooja Rasne as Mrs. Content Creator, Tarini Mukherjee as Mrs. Beauty with Brains, Aparna Bharti as Mrs. Confident, Garima Singh as Mrs. Congenielity, Kanchan Bambal as Mrs. Travellite, Poonam Sharma as Mrs. Gracious, Zara Ghazi as Mrs. Bold and Beautiful, Kamakshi Sharma as Mrs. Magnificent, Shweta Ranbir Roy as Mrs. Stunning.

Out of 175 finalists Sagarika Swain, Priyanaka Solanki, Seerat Singh, Tarini Mukherji, Tabassum Ahmed, Kanika Sharma, Swati Tuteja, Neha Dua, Pooja Singh yohan, Rashmi Kabra, Khushboo Sewak, Zara Ghazi, Sarita Malik, Shivani Vishwakarma, Jhanvi Kursija, Rekha Rao, AJ Priyadarshini, Alisha Aneja Madan, Rakshita Shetty, Reshu Sharma, Tanisha Dutta Roy, Garima Singh, Nidhi Jha, Poonam Sharma, Mahima Kapoor, Geeta Bhambhani, Shalini Mehendiratta, Apoorva Anand, Priyanka Rawat, Kriti Sarupriya were chosen as the top 30 finalists and were asked questions by the jury panel and the Finalists with the best answers bagged their places in top 15 and as Zonal winners .

Garima Singh was crowned as the 2nd runner up, Kanika Sharma as 1st runner up and Swati Tuteja was crowned as the winner from North Zone.

Khushboo Sewak, Pooja Singh Yohan and A J Priyadarshini were crowned 2nd runner up, 1st runner up and winner respectively from South Zone.

Reshu Sharma, Tanisha Duttaroy and Tarini Mukherjee were crowned 2nd runner up, 1st runner up and winner respectively from East Zone.

Jahnvi Kursija, Shivani Vishwakarma and Neha Dua were crowned 2nd runner up, 1st runner up and winner respectively from West Zone.

Sagarika Swain, Zara Ghazi and Shalini Mehndiratta were crowned 2nd runner up, 1st runner up and winner respectively from International Zone

Out of 15 Zonal winners, 5 element winners were chosen. Alisha Madan, Winner of water element, Swati Tuteja winner of fire element, Tarini Mukherji Winner of Earth Element, Garima Singh winner of Air element and Kriti Sarupria space element winner were chosen followed by crowning of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 and The queen of season 9 Mrs. Tarini Mukherjee.

Out of 175 finalists 12 particiants could not go to Greece as their VISA was rejected, hence Haut Monde did similar contest for all these 12 finalists in Dehradun at Haut Monde Hill Stream resort and 3 following finalists Karuna Ganpathy (Mrs. Beautiful Personality), Ruchi Kumari (Mrs. Personifying Diva) and Ashwini Sude (Mrs. Charismatic Beauty) were crowned as subtitle winners.

A special award of the Pride of Nation was given to Lft. Cmdr. Sadhna Giri.

As Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide has already begun its registrations for 2020, at the same time it is elated to inform about its glorious 10th Year in 2020.

Mr. Bhramar says, "The pageant plays an important role in defining the role of a married women after marriage and looks forward to give opportunities to more than 20000 women in coming year.”

Image 1: Left to right: Mrs. Sylvie Rodgers, Celebrity Hair Designer and Jury Member, Mr. Bharat Bhramar, Chairman, Haut Monde India, Swati Tuteja, Winner of Fire element, Alisha Madan, Winner of water element, Tarini Mukherjee, Winner of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 and Earth Element, Garima Singh, winner of Air element and Kriti Sarupria winner of Space element

Image 2: Left to Right: Tarini Mukharjee, Winner Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 9, Centre Alisha Madan, Winner Water, Right, Garima Singh, Winner of Air Element

Image 3: Left Tarini Mukherjee, Winner of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 and Dr. Saroj Mann, Winner of 2018

