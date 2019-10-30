International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm talks over potential $50 bln tie-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:45 IST
UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm talks over potential $50 bln tie-up
Image Credit: Flickr

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion giant better placed to tackle a host of costly technological and regulatory challenges facing the global auto industry. The two groups said in separate statements on Wednesday they were holding discussions aimed at creating one of the world's leading automakers, after a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday talks were taking place.

After ditching a proposed merger with Renault in June, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Chairman John Elkann confirmed the group's bid to pursue an alternative alliance as carmakers face huge investments for electrification, emission reduction, and autonomous driving technologies. Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler opened up more the 10% on Wednesday, after ending up more than 7.5% on Tuesday in New York. Peugeot share rose more than 6% to hit their highest in more than 11 years.

Yet if a combination of Peugeot and FCA succeeds in overcoming political, financial and governance hurdles, the new enterprise would still face substantial challenges. Global automakers face the prospect of a slowdown in demand coinciding with the most dramatic technology changes in a century.

Morningstar senior equity analyst Richard Hilgert said in a note that total volumes of FCA and Peugeot, including China joint venture partners, amounted to 8.7 million vehicles last year, ranking the eventually combined group fourth behind Volkswagen, Toyota and the Renault/Nissan Alliance, each at more than 10 million units. "We view the combination of these two companies as reasonable given the global competition, high capital intensity, and industry disruption from electrified powertrain as well as autonomous technologies," Hilgert said.

MORE ADVANTAGES Investors have speculated for several years that Fiat Chrysler - itself the product of an Italian-U.S. merger - was hunting for a further partner, encouraged by the rhetoric of the company's late chief executive Sergio Marchionne.

FCA, controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, had discussed a combination with Peugeot earlier this year before it proposed a $35 billion merger with Renault. At that time, FCA said a deal with Renault offered more advantages than a combination with Peugeot, but Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family, broke off talks after French government officials intervened and pushed for Renault first to resolve tensions with its Japanese partner Nissan.

Paris has a 12% stake in PSA through state bank BPI, while the Peugeot family and the Chinese government each have a similar holding. The Chinese presence might trigger doubts in the United States over a potential merger, as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high.

Max Warburton, an analyst at Bernstein, said the combination of FCA and Peugeot had more logic and a greater chance of success than the previously attempted FCA-Renault deal, but said PSA offered little synergies in the United States, Latin America, and China. "The focus will be Europe," he said. PSA's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, two sources close to the matter said. FCA said in its statement it had nothing more to add for the time being.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 2 cattle guards suspended for cooking meat, consuming liquor at animal rescue centre

Two cattle guards were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly cooking meat and consuming liquor at a forest departments animal rescue centre in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Munshi Khan and Bhanwar Ram allegedly cooked meat at the Gogedau res...

UPDATE 1-Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting during a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California, on Monday night, police and fire department officials said.The scene was filled with chaos when firefighters reache...

Democrats unveil Trump impeachment procedure, White House terms it 'illegitimate sham'

The Democratic Party, which controls the US House of Representatives, has unveiled a resolution setting out the next steps in their impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump. President Trump, a Republican, is accused of trying to p...

UN members split on China's Uighur rights record

United Nations, Oct 30 AFP Chinas mass detention and surveillance of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang province came under fire at the United Nations Tuesday, with 23 nations -- mostly western -- backing a British statement condemning Beijings hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019