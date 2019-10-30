International Development News
Shriram City Union standalone Q2 net up 19.3% to Rs 297.50 cr

Shriram City Union standalone Q2 net up 19.3% to Rs 297.50 cr Chennai, Oct30 (PTI): Non Banking Finance Company Shriram City Union Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.3 per cent rise in its standalone net profits to Rs 297.50 crore. The company had recorded net profits at Rs 249.27 crore during the year ago period.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2019, net profits grew by 15 per cent to Rs 550.68 crore from Rs 478.85 crore registered a year ago. Total income for the July-September 30,2019 period was Rs 1,490.24 crore against Rs 1,504.39 crore registered a year ago.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2019 total income grew to Rs 2,978.26 crore from Rs 2,904.21 crore registered a year ago. Shares of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ended at Rs 1,320.50 apiece, up by 0.5 per cent over the previous close in the NSE..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

