TVS Motor partners Cadisa Group for enhancing sales presence in Guatemala, El Salvador

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it is has partnered with Cadisa Group for setting up sales outlets in Guatemala and El Salvador as part of its plans to strengthen presence in Central America. As a part of this association, Cadisa -- one of the largest business groups across Guatemala and El Salvado -- will facilitate the opening of 15 flagship outlets for TVS Motor Company in a phase-wise manner, the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company will also be present in 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala, it added. Moreover, the company will also operate over 25 service outlets besides supplementing its range of two-wheeler and three-wheeler offerings with retail finance schemes, TVS Motor Co said.

Commenting on the development, TVS Motor Co Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip said: "Cadisa has rich experience and immense knowledge and understanding of the needs of customers in this region...The unique network of distribution that Cadisa has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company." He further said, "With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers throughout Central America and consolidate our presence in the region."

"The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Guatemala and El Salvador," Cadisa Senior Director Jorge Siekavizza said. Currently, TVS sells its motorcycles, scooters and three-wheelers range, including Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Wego and King Deluxe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)