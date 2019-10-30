International Development News
Development News Edition

COAI writes to govt, says absence of relief may unleash unprecedented crisis, sector monopoly

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:59 IST
COAI writes to govt, says absence of relief may unleash unprecedented crisis, sector monopoly

Telecom body COAI has warned that absence of an immediate relief by the government to the sector could unleash "unprecedented crisis" in the industry that may "potentially be catastrophic" for the nation, curtailing investments, shattering investor confidence and leading to job losses. The industry association has also rued that the adverse consequence of this could also be India ending up with a "possible monopoly in the telecom sector".

In a letter to the Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said, "We believe that in the absence of an immediate grant of relief by the government - two of the three private mobile operators viz Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which provide services to about 63 per cent of the current subscriber base, will face an unprecedented crisis". A mail sent to Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) for comments on the contents of the letter remained unanswered.

The letter has not gone down well with Jio, also a COAI member, which has accused the association of a "serious breach of trust" and having a "prejudiced mindset completely laced with one-sided thought process". "It seems there were extraneous consideration to sent this letter, only on behest of other two members. By such unwarranted behaviour, COAI has just proved that they are not an industry organisation but just a mouthpiece of two service providers," Jio said in its letter on Wednesday.

Jio, the newest and the most aggressive player in the telecom clan, has said that it disagrees with intent, tone and contents of COAI's letter to the government, which, it argued, does not represent industry views by any stretch of imagination. Reacting to charges levelled by Jio, Mathews in a separate statement issued on Wednesday evening said: "This is a private matter between the members of the association and will be addressed in due course within the ambit of governance structure of COAI."

Meanwhile COAI letter, a copy of which was seen by PTI, says the impact of the crisis could exacerbate the stress in the industry and potentially be catastrophic for the nation. "Investments could be curtailed, services could deteriorate, jobs could be lost and investor confidence will most definitely be shattered," the COAI said in the letter dated October 29.

In addition, very large ongoing stream of government revenue in form of fees, taxes and spectrum dues will be under threat (over Rs 60,000 crore of annual payment from two operators and over a lakh of crore of spectrum dues) and bank loans running into nearly a lakh of crore could come under serious stress. "Such an adverse outcome will trigger a chain of events which will result in a disruption of the entire business chain. The worst outcome of this would be India ending up with a possible monopoly in the telecom sector, which will have its own adverse consequences, compromising digital India vision of the government as also the Make in India program for digital products," the COAI said.

The association has sought the urgent intervention of the government to "avert such an unprecedented impact on the financial health" of its member companies. The COAI has pitched for a two-year moratorium for spectrum payments beyond April 2020 and till March 31, 2022. It has said that without an interim short-term relief, the long-term continuity and ability of the operators to pay the future instalments "is at risk".

The COAI has also requested the government not to press for AGR dispute payment and grant waivers as the industry cannot bear the burden given its poor financial state. It has also urged the government to consider licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) reduction, and measures to check predatory pricing, while allowing use of GST credit to pay for government levies. Incidentally, Jio, in its letter to COAI, has said that references to predatory pricing, an issue which has been settled in all legal forums, is not only out of place and irrelevant but displays the lack of application of mind by the COAI and repetition of "foolhardy approach" of agitating already settled issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Approving PM Johnson's Brexit deal would be top priority of Conservative govt -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons first priority if his Conservative Party wins a majority at a planned December election will be to get his Brexit deal approved by parliament, his spokesman said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, lawmakers vote...

U.S. State Dept official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador

President Donald Trumps nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said on Wednesday he had known earlier this year that the presidents personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was involved in a campaign about then-Ambassador to Ukrai...

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as focus shifts to Fed

Wall Street struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors geared up for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to counter any fall...

Islamic State mole may get $25 million US bounty on Baghdadi's head: report

An extraordinarily well-placed informant is expected to receive some or all of the USD 25 million US bounty that had been placed on Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis head, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Baghdadis safe ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019