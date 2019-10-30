25 entrepreneurs share business ideas at Jammu round of Assocham's Startup Elevator Pitch Series

As many as 25 shortlisted entrepreneurs on Wednesday shared their business ideas and concepts at the Startup Elevator Pitch Series, organised by industry body Assocham here. The Assocham Launchpad-Startup Elevator Pitch Series, an initiative and platform for budding entrepreneurs, is being organised in 12 cities across India.

At this Jammu round of the Series, all shortlisted entrepreneurs were given 300 seconds to explain business ideas and concepts to jury comprising ASSOCHAM Startup Council Chairman Anil Khaitan, its co-chair Tripti Somani, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Vice President Rachana Bhusari, and Batra Group Director Manik Batra, a spokesman of the Assocham said. The spokesperson said over 80 applications were received from across Jammu and Kashmir and 25 of them were shortlisted and got a chance to meet the world-class mentors, investors and companies to help them give a better shape to their businesses, pitch for funding and technology partners to generate business opportunities.

"All the applications received have been evaluated on the basis of certain parameters including -- innovation, problem solving, social impact, team qualification, experience, business scalability, profitability and others. Budding start-ups from different sectors have been invited for pitching," the spokesman said. The participants are mostly from the category of early-stage start-ups -- between 0-2 years of operations and established start-ups between 3–5 years of operations, the spokesman said adding that the top-three winners from J&K would now be invited for grand finale in February 2020 in Delhi.

Besides, they will also get an opportunity to scale up and raise finance or technology or even marketing partnership with venture capitalists, mentors or independent professionals of global repute, the spokesperson said. "The ASSOCHAM Elevator Pitch event continues to showcase the best start-ups from across different cities in India, proving its dedication towards highlighting most forward-thinking innovators or budding entrepreneurs," Khaitan said.

He said Assocham was thrilled to offer recognition to each of the winners from Jammu and Srinagar as they continue their journey towards evoking change within the society and country as a whole to further propel the economy on a high growth trajectory. "The Assocham's Startup Elevator Pitch Series is to be held in 12 cities, while three winners have been selected each from Jaipur, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh and Jammu, we now will move to Goa where top start-ups will vie for the winner's slot on November 8," Khaitan said.

Somani, who is also the CEO of KGS Advisors and knowledge partner for Assocham-Startup Launchpad, said, "We at KGS are happy to offer the top-three from every city with financial and compliance advisory services and would love to be part of their service to the nation." PTI TAS AB HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)