Boeing CEO Muilenburg says he has not offered to resign
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg told a U.S. House panel on Wednesday he has not offered to resign or submitted a resignation letter in the wake of two devastating 737 MAX crashes.
"I am responsible. These two accidents happened on my watch. I feel responsible to see this through," said Muilenburg, who was stripped of his title as board chairman earlier this month, also rebuffed suggestions that he take a pay cut after he received $23 million in compensation last year, saying his focus was "not on the money." Representative Paul Mitchell, a Republican, a former CEO of a small company, told Muilenburg that he would have submitted his resignation under these circumstances "because I am responsible."
