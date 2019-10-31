International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 5-U.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:39 IST
WRAPUP 5-U.S. Fed cuts interest rates, and signals it is on hold
Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to ensure the U.S. economy weathers a global trade war without slipping into a recession, but signaled it will leave borrowing costs where they are unless things take a material turn for the worse.

"We believe that monetary policy is in a good place," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the U.S. central bank announced its decision to cut its key overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%. "We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook," he said.

Risks relating to global trade, as well as to the prospect that Britain would crash out of the European Union, have moved in a "positive direction" since the Fed's last meeting, Powell said, adding that the U.S. economy has remained resilient. With the stimulative effects of the Fed's rate cuts so far this year still working their way through the economy, only "a material reassessment of our outlook" could drive the central bank to cut rates further from here, Powell said. Currently the Fed expects moderate economic growth, a continued strong labor market, and inflation to move back up to its 2% annual target.

In the statement accompanying its decision to cut rates, the Fed dropped a previous reference that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts. Instead, the Fed said it will "monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path" of its target interest rate, a less decisive phrase.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren dissented from the decision. They have opposed all three Fed rate cuts this year as unnecessary. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who had dissented in September because he supported a bigger rate cut then, voted with the majority on Wednesday, an indication that pressure within the Fed for further rate cuts may have lessened.

The rate cut was widely anticipated by financial markets, but expectations for additional cuts after October have diminished significantly in recent weeks. While yields on longer-dated bonds showed little reaction, those on shorter-dated maturities that are more closely influenced by Fed policy expectations, moved higher. The yield on the 2-year note rose to the highest since Oct. 1 at about 1.67%.

U.S. stocks, down modestly before the Fed's statement, pared some of their losses and were little changed on the day. The benchmark S&P 500 Index, which had hit a record high earlier in the week, was down fractionally. "It's pretty much what was expected," said Jim Powers, director of investment research at Delegate Advisors.

"The more important outcome is they removed the phrase 'act as appropriate.' It looks like the market is taking that to mean that there will be a pause in the declining rate path they were on beforehand. That's what was expected, and that's generally a good thing," Powers said. UNUSUAL JUNCTURE

The central bank and U.S. economy are at an unusual juncture. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, inflation is moderate, and data earlier on Wednesday showed gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, a slowdown from the first half of the year but not as sharp a decline as many economists expected and some Fed officials feared.

But parts of the economy, particularly manufacturing, have stuttered in recent months as the global economy slowed. Businesses have pared investment in response to the U.S.-China trade war that both raised tariffs on many goods, and also made the world a riskier place to make long-term commitments. While that has not had an obvious impact yet on U.S. hiring or consumer spending, Fed officials felt a round of "insurance" rate cuts was appropriate to guard against a worse outcome. The Fed cut rates in July and again in September, and by doing so hoped to encourage businesses and consumers with more affordable borrowing costs.

The approach was successful in the 1990s when risks developed during another prolonged period of economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Impeachment testimony shows high-powered U.S. lobbyist's role in Ukraine scandal

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...

UPDATE 2-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigerias Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of Februarys presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office. Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint...

Chile scraps Asia-Pacific and climate summits amid protests

Chilean President Sebastin Piera said Wednesday that he is canceling two major international summits so he can respond to protracted nationwide protests over economic inequality that have left more than a dozen people dead, hundreds injured...

Browns' Mayfield gets testy with reporter, ends news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the teams urgency during the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019