International Development News
Development News Edition

Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:54 IST
Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres (291,370 hectares) of federal land in California for oil and gas development. The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity comes nearly four weeks after the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a plan that would allow oil and gas leasing in 11 counties in the Central California coastal region.

The move ended a five-year moratorium on leases in the state that were prompted by a legal challenge. In court papers filed in federal court in San Francisco, the conservation groups argued that the BLM broke the law by failing to analyze the harm drilling would cause to groundwater supplies, climate change, and the potential for earthquakes caused by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

BLM officials were not immediately available for comment. The BLM has not held a lease sale in California since 2013 when a judge ruled that the agency illegally issued leases without analyzing the environmental impact of fracking. The agency issued a new environmental study and resource management plan earlier this month.

The plan is one of many ways in which U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to expand oil and gas production on federal lands. Several counties in the area covered by the BLM's plan, including Monterey and Santa Cruz, have passed legislation to ban new oil and gas wells.

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Madrid takes firm line as pro-independence groups march in Catalonia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-As winds surge, new wildfire threatens Reagan Library outside Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry, heavy Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new lang...

Chargers S James not ready to practice

While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesnt appear close to a return. Hes doing just fine, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday....

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects link to murder case, threatens TV network's license

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday deplored a TV networks report linking him with a former police officer accused of assassinating a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and threatened to cancel the broadcasters license. TV Globo, ...

UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres 291,370 hectares of federal land in California for oil and gas development.The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019