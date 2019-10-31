International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 06:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 06:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Asian shares rose on Thursday and U.S. stock futures edged higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected to keep economic expansion on track.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.41%, but Australian shares fell 0.24%. U.S. Treasury yields extended declines in Asia after the rate cut, but further declines may be limited as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled additional rate cuts are unlikely because there are several areas of strength in the U.S. economy.

The yen held steady versus the dollar before a Bank of Japan policy meeting later on Thursday. The BOJ is expected to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy in place, but the decision could be a close call. Debate at the Fed and the BOJ highlights the struggle that many central banks are facing.

The U.S.-China trade war and Britain's divorce from the European Union have increased uncertainty, but central banks are somewhat reluctant to ease policy aggressively because interest rates are already very low in many major economies. "The biggest thing that stands out is stocks look stronger after the Fed," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBI Securities in Tokyo.

"Risks like U.S.-China or Brexit haven't been resolved completely, but the markets are starting to look beyond these risks. The BOJ is likely on hold, so it will be difficult for currencies to react." U.S. stock futures nudged 0.07% higher on Thursday in Asia after the S&P 500 rose 0.33% to close at a record high on Wednesday for the second time in three trading sessions.

The Fed lowered its policy rate to 1.50%-1.75%, but dropped a previous reference in its statement to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion. In his news conference, Powell listed several reasons why he feels the economy is doing well, such as robust consumer spending, strengthening home sales, and healthy asset prices.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.7838% in Asia on Thursday, while the two-year yield eased slightly to 1.6076%. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.22% to 97.427, extending declines from Wednesday.

The yen was little changed at 108.80 per dollar as traders awaited the outcome of the BOJ meeting. Japan's central bank may trim its consumer price forecasts but leave policy unchanged due to hopes that progress in scaling back a U.S.-China trade dispute will give it room to save its dwindling policy tools.

Optimism that Washington and Beijing will sign a preliminary agreement to call a truce to their 16-month trade war was also a factor behind the Fed's decision to signal that further rate cuts are on hold, highlighting the importance of trade talks to global monetary policy. In the energy market, oil futures extended declines on Thursday as a massive buildup in U.S. crude stock piles reinforced concerns about oversupply in the world's energy markets.

U.S. crude fell 0.29% to $54.90 per barrel. Crude inventories, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve SPR, rose 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 25, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

This blew past analysts' expectations for a 494,000-barrel build.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Second minister resigns from Japan PM's cabinet over alleged scandal

Japans justice minister stepped down on Thursday - the second resignation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abes newly formed cabinet in less than a week - after a media report that his office gave out gifts such as potatoes and corn to constituen...

Rugby-Burgess charged with 'intimidation' on day of retirement - report

Dual code international Sam Burgess was charged with intimidation by police in Australia on the same day he announced his retirement from the National Rugby League NRL, local media reported on Thursday. Burgess, 30, was involved in a domest...

Pacers' Turner exits with ankle injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner exited Wednesdays road game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter. The Pacers initially said Turner was questionable to return before ruling him out for the game in the...

NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the teams urgency during the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019