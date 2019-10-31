JK Tyre stocks up 14 pc on upbeat Q2 numbers

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries on Thursday surged over 14 percent after it reported strong financial performance for the July-September quarter. The stock jumped 13.87 percent to Rs 80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip rose 14.37 percent to Rs 80.35. JK Tyre & Industries had on Wednesday reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 167.70 crore in the September quarter, driven by gains from deferred tax liability.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.78 crore in the same period last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries had said in a regulatory filing.

