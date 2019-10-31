International Development News
Development News Edition

United Bank stocks jump nearly 17 pc post Q2 results

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:47 IST
United Bank stocks jump nearly 17 pc post Q2 results
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Shares of United Bank of India on Thursday skyrocketed nearly 17 percent in early trade after the lender reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore for the September quarter. Shares of the state-owned lender rose 16.40 percent to Rs 10.36 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip zoomed 16.85 percent to Rs 10.05. United Bank of India on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore for the September quarter on the back of substantially lower dud loans, leading to lower provisioning requirements.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank had posted a net loss of Rs 883.17 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19. Total income rose to Rs 3,013.74 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 2,600.47 crore earned in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test event for boxing

Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver, ending Indias brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan...

We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood, says BJPs Gopal Bhargava

If we have non-vegetarian food from childhood, we may become man-eaters, said Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the governments recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals. S...

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalise discussions ...

China, U.S. heads of state maintain contact on trade negotiations

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means on trade negotiations.Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing. Also Read...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019