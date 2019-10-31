International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-North Korea launches two projectiles into sea, Japan and South Korea say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:02 IST
UPDATE 1-North Korea launches two projectiles into sea, Japan and South Korea say
Image Credit: Flickr

North Korea fired two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea's military. The two "unidentified projectiles" were fired Thursday afternoon from South Phyongan Province, in the center of the country, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard said that they appeared to be missiles, and landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the land. The afternoon launch timing was a departure from this year's string of tests, which usually took place around dawn.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed military source who said that movements of transporter erector launchers (TEL), used to fire missiles, had been detected in North Korea. The launch on Thursday comes amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and tension between the two Koreas.

On Sunday, North Korea said there had been no progress in North Korea-United States relations. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington, and in the Sunday statement, a senior North Korean official said it would be a mistake for the United States to ignore that deadline.

North Korea has tested several new missile designs this year, including a new submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from a platform in the sea on Oct. 2. It says the missiles are necessary to defend against new warplanes and weapons acquired by South Korea, including the advanced F-35 stealth fighter jet.

North Korea has also accused the United States and South Korea of continuing hostile policies, including joint military drills. American officials have played down recent tests, saying they were short-range missiles.

Also Read: Japanese flood disaster frays resilience of elderly victims

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems with sensitivity

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday batted for improving the public image of the police and said that cops should handle public problems with sensitivity. We have to work for improving the image of the police, Shah said after inaugurating D...

Rapido to Provide Free Rides During Odd-Even in Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital - Delhi. With the launch mainly set to all the areas of Delhi, the prime focus is within central and south Delhi, targeting areas like Vasant...

Refined soya oil futures fall on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 770.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contrac...

Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever

Sydney, Oct 31 AP Around a quarter of the worlds pigs are expected to die from African swine fever as authorities grapple with a complex disease spreading rapidly in the globalization era, the World Organization for Animal Healths president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019