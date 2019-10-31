International Development News
Development News Edition

Fabcafe by Fabindia launches in a foodie’s paradise

Fabcafe’s focus is on creating delicious comfort food that’s healthy and nourishing feel good food.

Fabcafe by Fabindia launches in a foodie’s paradise

Fabcafe by Fabindia, an all day dining concept that focuses on healthy Indian comfort food continues its growth in new markets with the launch of its twenty-second outlet in a foodie's paradise amongst the locals situated at the Fabindia Experiential Center in Indore.

While the food and drinks in the cafe are indeed the main highlight, the design of the space has not been forgotten. The cafe is located in Apollo Premier Mall and spread over 751 sq. ft. super airy and the front-facing gigantic windows amidst an abundance of natural light, provides airiness and a feeling of space to the café. This space is modern yet Indian with its use of Indian handicraft textiles, furniture and lighting, all from Fabindia.

Fabcafe's focus is on creating delicious comfort food that's healthy and nourishing feel good food. The menu represents classic Indian dishes from around the country as well as an innovative salad and chaat menu. If you're gluten free, vegan, keto or just a glutton, Fabcafe's got options for everyone! The evolving menu will give patrons a chance to indulge in wholesome food choices. The restaurant is open all day from 8:30am to 10:30 pm so whether you're meeting a friend for lunch, taking the family out for dinner or needing a cup of coffee; Fabcafe's got something for every hour of the day.

Commenting on the menu, Rebekah Blank, Brand Head at Fabcafe by Fabindia states, "At Fabcafe we have created a menu that offers healthy Indian comfort food. We obsess over our ingredients and say no to refined oil, sugar and flours. Instead, we cook with organic ghee, traditional Indian whole grains and alternative sweeteners all sourced through our partner company Organic India. Most of our ingredients are organic and sourced through Organic India. What I love about Fabcafe is that it's an all-day concept, so there's something to enjoy at every hour of the day whether it's a vegan cappuccino or a street food inspired salad, there's always something new and healthy happening at Fabcafe."

(With inputs from Fabcafe)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems with sensitivity

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday batted for improving the public image of the police and said that cops should handle public problems with sensitivity. We have to work for improving the image of the police, Shah said after inaugurating D...

Rapido to Provide Free Rides During Odd-Even in Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital - Delhi. With the launch mainly set to all the areas of Delhi, the prime focus is within central and south Delhi, targeting areas like Vasant...

Refined soya oil futures fall on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 770.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contrac...

Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever

Sydney, Oct 31 AP Around a quarter of the worlds pigs are expected to die from African swine fever as authorities grapple with a complex disease spreading rapidly in the globalization era, the World Organization for Animal Healths president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019