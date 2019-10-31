Fabcafe by Fabindia launches in a foodie’s paradise

Fabcafe by Fabindia, an all day dining concept that focuses on healthy Indian comfort food continues its growth in new markets with the launch of its twenty-second outlet in a foodie's paradise amongst the locals situated at the Fabindia Experiential Center in Indore.

While the food and drinks in the cafe are indeed the main highlight, the design of the space has not been forgotten. The cafe is located in Apollo Premier Mall and spread over 751 sq. ft. super airy and the front-facing gigantic windows amidst an abundance of natural light, provides airiness and a feeling of space to the café. This space is modern yet Indian with its use of Indian handicraft textiles, furniture and lighting, all from Fabindia.

Fabcafe's focus is on creating delicious comfort food that's healthy and nourishing feel good food. The menu represents classic Indian dishes from around the country as well as an innovative salad and chaat menu. If you're gluten free, vegan, keto or just a glutton, Fabcafe's got options for everyone! The evolving menu will give patrons a chance to indulge in wholesome food choices. The restaurant is open all day from 8:30am to 10:30 pm so whether you're meeting a friend for lunch, taking the family out for dinner or needing a cup of coffee; Fabcafe's got something for every hour of the day.

Commenting on the menu, Rebekah Blank, Brand Head at Fabcafe by Fabindia states, "At Fabcafe we have created a menu that offers healthy Indian comfort food. We obsess over our ingredients and say no to refined oil, sugar and flours. Instead, we cook with organic ghee, traditional Indian whole grains and alternative sweeteners all sourced through our partner company Organic India. Most of our ingredients are organic and sourced through Organic India. What I love about Fabcafe is that it's an all-day concept, so there's something to enjoy at every hour of the day whether it's a vegan cappuccino or a street food inspired salad, there's always something new and healthy happening at Fabcafe."

(With inputs from Fabcafe)