Turner underlines socio-economic impact of the Statue of Unity on its first anniversary

Statue of Unity has today become an epitome of master class design, precision engineering, excellent project management, and exemplary construction.

Statue of Unity - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Kevadia, Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31(ANI/ BusinessWire India): Statue of Unity has today become an epitome of master class design, precision engineering, excellent project management, and exemplary construction. Inaugurated on this day in 2018, it is a befitting tribute to the monumental contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in building the future of the nation.

Turner is proud to have provided project management consultancy services on this iconic structure which has had several firsts including the entry in Time magazine's "World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019". The Statue has provided a significant boost to tourism and infrastructure development in the region. According to a recent report published in The Times of India, the Statue of Unity has witnessed overall tourist footfalls in excess of 26 lakhs since inauguration, which has generated revenues of over INR 71 crores from the sale of tickets.

This statue is one of the very few man-made structures that are visible from space. The socio-economic impact of this landmark has been immense in Kevadia, a town that has witnessed all-round development since the inauguration of the statue. This development has opened up numerous opportunities for employment generation, recreation and leisure, and various businesses including tourism. The Statue has emerged as another marquee monument in India for local citizens as well as international visitors.

Jairam Panch, Managing Director, Turner India threw some light on the journey between the ideation and actualization of this ambitious project. "The Statue of Unity is indeed among the greatest engineering marvels of our times, and I feel really proud that Turner was one of the major contributors behind the development of such a majestic monument. The success of the project can be largely attributed to remarkable teamwork and collaboration among various stakeholders including the client, consultant contractor, sub-contractors and other agencies," he said.

As the project management consultant, the Turner team had to efficiently micromanage several aspects of the construction process. There were several challenges related to the construction of concrete work, and the installation of structural steel and bronze panels. Through efficient planning, application of Lean principles, and improvement in efficiencies of the delivery process, transportation and resource management, we could adhere to the schedule and the work plan throughout the project. The level of commitment displayed by the project team in their pursuit to complete the project within the stipulated timelines was remarkable. The global expertise and project management systems coupled with the experience of the local working conditions helped Turner in overcoming critical challenges during design, engineering and construction.

The landmark project tested the capabilities and merit of the project management team at several levels. Today, the glory and grandeur of the Statue of Unity is there for everyone to see and admire. Jairam thanked the Government of Gujarat and the project team for extending great cooperation and support in making this monument a reality.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

