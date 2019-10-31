Pacers' Turner exits with ankle injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner exited Wednesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter. The Pacers initially said Turner was questionable to return before ruling him out for the game in the third quarter.

Turner was setting a screen near the 3-point line when he was fouled by Garrett Temple with 2:19 remaining. He grabbed his right ankle and Temple was called for a foul. Turner had seven points and four rebounds in 9:41 before exiting. He entered Wednesday averaging 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds on 54.3 percent shooting from the floor.

--Field Level Media

