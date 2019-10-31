International Development News
Development News Edition

Former BT CEO Gavin Patterson Joins Fractal's Board of Directors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:34 IST
Former BT CEO Gavin Patterson Joins Fractal's Board of Directors

Fractal, AI Provider for Fortune 500 Companies Announces Appointment of Gavin Patterson to Drive Company Growth and Expansion

MUMBAI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced the addition of Gavin Patterson to its Board of Directors. Gavin will act as a strategic advisor, helping the company to continue its rapid growth and deepen its engagement with marquee clients.

"We are excited to welcome Gavin Patterson to our Board of Directors at this pivotal moment in our evolution," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Executive Vice Chairman of Fractal. "Gavin brings decades of consumer understanding, marketing and executive management experience to Fractal. We look forward to his guidance and involvement in accelerating our growth and helping us scale the business for even greater relevance to the clients we serve."

Prior to joining Fractal's board, Patterson served as Chief Executive at BT for six years. During that time, Patterson negotiated the £15 billion acquisition of EE, which enabled BT to form UK's leading converged communications provider. He also initiated BT's entry into content with the launch of the award-winning BT Sport, led the development of BT's market-leading cybersecurity practice and championed BT's globally recognized social purpose agenda covering sustainability, volunteering and tech literacy in schools. In addition, he served as a group board director for 11 years.

"I am thrilled to serve as a board member for Fractal and to help drive its mission of powering every human decision in the enterprise," said Patterson. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and Fractal executives to further advance the company's next phase of growth."

Since 2000, Fractal has been a leading provider of AI and analytics solutions for the world's largest and most admired companies. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise, automate and augment human decisions by bringing AI algorithms and behavioral-science inspired design.

Today, Fractal has over 1,500 employees in 15 global offices in North America (New York, San Francisco bay area, Chicago, Bellevue), EMEA (London, Kiev, Geneva, Dubai) and APAC (Sydney, Guangzhou, Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru). Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, a Great Place to Work by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work® Institute and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 Magic Quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 1,500 consultants spread across 15 global locations, including the United States, UK, and India. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information: fractal.ai PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK minister: all sides in Hong Kong must respect autonomy, rule of law

Hong Kong should seek ways to de-escalate tensions and find a political resolution to its crisis, Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, calling on both protesters and authorities in the city to show restraint.Hong Kong ha...

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

Bangladesh have a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener will...

Comic Con Bengaluru to host global, Indian comic illustrators

Be it Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, the creator of Samurai Jack and Tank Girl, or Alicia Souza and Sailesh Gopalan, who draw relatable desi comic strips, the eighth edition of Bengaluru Comic Con will have it all for comic lovers. With a line-up...

Carbon emissions from tropical forest loss underestimated, scientists say

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The amount of planet-warming carbon emitted by the worlds lost tropical forests has been under-reported as estimates failed to take into account the longer-term effects of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019