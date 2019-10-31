Punjab CM launches Verka's Pio natural milk, mineral mixture

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched Pio Natural Vanilla Milk in 200 ml tetra pack, as well as Premium Chelated Mineral Mixture, under the Verka brand of Milkfed Punjab. The chief minister, along with Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, unveiled the vanilla milk under the premium product category, with Rs 35 for a pack of 200 millilitre (ml), and premium chelated mineral mixture at Rs 320 for 2 kg pack size.

These products are being manufactured and packed at Milkfed's units in Chandigarh and Ghania-Ke-Banger, respectively. Pointing out that Milkfed Punjab came into existence with the objective of ensuring remunerative prices to the dairy farmers, coupled with the need to provide quality milk products to the consumers at reasonable prices, Randhawa said the organization now has a strong network of 5,700 milk producer cooperative societies, having around 3.20 lakh farmer members.

Currently, Milkfed is paying the highest-ever prices to milk producers, thus contributing to the uplift of the socio-economic conditions of the dairy farmers in the state, he added. During the April-October period this year, Milkfed achieved the highest-ever sale of liquid milk and milk products as compared to the previous years.

Milkfed's turnover during 2018-19 stood at Rs 3,902 crore, as against Rs 3,417 crore during 2017-18, thereby registering a growth of 14 percent. Milkfed has recently embarked on a plan to set up a new automatic milk processing and packaging unit of aseptic milk at Bassi Pathana and is also modernizing and expanding its existing milk plants at Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana in a phased manner, at a total cost outlay of Rs 602 crore.

