Pixxel partners Leaf Space to launch first satellite

Bengaluru-based space technology startup Pixxel on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Italian firm Leaf Space for launching the first of its 24 earth imagery satellites in July next year. Through this agreement, Leaf Space will provide the support service up to one pass per orbit to the satellite in sun-synchronous orbit.

"We are very excited to partner with Leaf Space for the ground segment support to our first satellite. This is an exciting step forward for our team as we ready for our first launch next year," Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed said in a statement. Incorporated in 2018, Pixxel is aiming to build a constellation of 24 earth imaging small satellites that will provide global coverage every 24 hours.

"It is very satisfying for us at Leaf Space to be the primary player for the ground segment of Pixxel’s mission," Leaf Space CEO Jonata Puglia said. Uplink and downlink service for the mission will be provided using VHF, UHF and S-Band frequencies. The satellite is set to be launched on a Soyuz rocket in July 2020.

"Over the course of the next three years, we plan to deploy the first phase of our constellation consisting of 24 satellites to provide daily coverage. As we focus on development of the satellite constellation in the coming years, we will continue to partner with global ground station providers like Leaf Space to receive this data," Pixxel CTO Kshitij Khandelwal said. The agreement also facilitates future mission support for Pixxel’s planned constellation.

