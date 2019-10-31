International Development News
WTO panel rules India's export subsidies are prohibited in case brought by US

Image Credit: Flickr

A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled on Thursday that Indian export subsidies are prohibited and should be removed, upholding a complaint brought by the United States. The panel largely agreed with US claims challenging export subsidies granted in the form of exemptions from customs duties and a national tax, while rejecting some US arguments. It called on India to withdraw the export-contingent subsidies within periods varying from 90 to 180 days.

The US Trade Representative's Office, in a statement, said that the panel had agreed that India provides prohibited subsidies to Indian exporters worth more than USD 7 billion annually, including those provided to producers of steel products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, IT products and textiles.

