International Development News
Development News Edition

India loses export incentive case filed by US at WTO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:22 IST
India loses export incentive case filed by US at WTO
Image Credit: ANI

India has lost a case filed by the US at the WTO against domestic export incentives as the dispute settlement panel on Thursday concluded that these schemes are inconsistent with the international trade norms. With this ruling, India will have to re-work these incentive schemes to comply with the WTO ruling. However, it can file an appeal against the ruling at the appellate body of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism.

On March 14 last year, the US had dragged India to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism over New Delhi's export incentive schemes, including Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS); Export Oriented Units (EOUs) and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme; and duty-free imports scheme. The US had alleged that these schemes were harming American companies.

The dispute panel in its report has concluded that most of these schemes like EOU, Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme; EPCG, and MEIS are inconsistent with certain provisions of WTO's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. The dispute panel recommended that India should withdraw the prohibited subsidies under DFIS within 90 days from the adoption of the report.

It should also withdraw the prohibited subsidies under the EOU/EHTP/BTP schemes, EPCG, and MEIS, within 120 days and SEZ scheme within 180 days. The exemptions from customs duties on importation under the EOU/EHTP/BTP (Bio-Technology Parks) schemes are subsidies contingent upon export performance inconsistent with certain articles of the agreement, the ruling said.

"The duty credit scrips awarded under MEIS are subsidies contingent upon export performance, inconsistent with Articles 3.1(a) and 3.2 of the SCM Agreement," it added. According to the procedure established by the WTO, the first step to resolve a trade dispute is engaging for the consultation process. If two trading partners having disputes could not resolve at that level, one of them can ask for settlement of dispute panel for a hearing. The panel's report or ruling can be challenged at the appellate body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Concerned over current political developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Co-Presidents of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Mr. Carlos Zorrinho SD, PT and Mr. Joseph Owona Kono, express their deep concern with the current political developments in Guinea-Bissau and deem the Presidential decree aiming ...

Airtel slashes broadband plans price by up to 10%, loads additional data

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday rebranded its fixed-line broadband service as Airtel Xstream Fibre and reduced prices of some of the plans by up to 10 percent. All the Airtel Xstrema Fibre plan will now come with a minimum of 100...

FACTBOX-Brexit, economy and public services: What are Britain's main parties promising?

The winner of Britains Dec. 12 election will get to decide what to do about Brexit, how to run the worlds fifth-largest economy and which public service reforms to prioritise. The ruling Conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, face Jeremy Corb...

Islamic State group announces successor to al-Baghdadi

Beirut, Oct 31 AP The Islamic State group is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release. The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in the audio released Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019