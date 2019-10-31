International Development News
Development News Edition

Karna cabinet okays giving primacy to Kannadigas in private

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:53 IST
Karna cabinet okays giving primacy to Kannadigas in private

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved amendments to relevant rules for giving primacy to Kannadigas in jobs under Group C and D category (blue colour) in the private sector. The cabinet also cleared textile and garment policy 2019-2024 with an investment outlay of Rs 10,000 crore and aiming to generate employment to 5,00,000 people.

"We have approved amendments to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders), Rules 1961, to give priority to Kannadigas in C and D category of jobs in the industries in the state," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Briefing reporters here on the cabinet meet, he said under the amended rules, five per cent jobs in the private sector would be reserved for the disabled.

"As we cannot mandate things, we have said, preference should be given to Kannadigas. It will be (legally) questionable otherwise," he added. Noting that the proposal for giving preference to Kannadigas in private jobs was made by the then Congress government in 2016, he said "We have given approval for it today." However, the Information Technology and Biotechnology companies would be exempted from the amended rules, sources said.

On other cabinet deliberations, Madhuswamy said it was decided not to export iron ore from Karnataka. Instead, value added products like pallets should be exported to support small industries. Pointing out that Iron ore production in Karnataka was about 35 million tonne per year, he said "...there is 6 million tonne remaining (in the inventory) and there was discussion on how to dispose it. So we have decided to convert it into pallets," the Minister said adding it was in line with the Centre's stand.

As many as 17 industries have come forward to convert the ore into pallets. It was planned to revive the Kudremukh unit which had not been functioning. On the new textile and garment policy, Madhuswamy said four zones had been created to give scope for the textile and garment industry and provide incentives.

With an aim to boost the local economy and to create a holistic textile and apparel ecosystem in the state, some sectors like spinning, weaving, integrated units, processing and technical textiles- have been identified as thrust areas for investors for intervention in the new policy. Policy incentives offered for textiles and garments included credit linked capital subsidy for MSME enterprises and large enterprises, interest subsidy (5 per cent per annum), subsidies on power bill, ESI, EPF and wage, stamp duty exemption and concessional registration charges.

To facilitate and to promote mega projects, the policy aimed at considering case to case package of incentives or concessions for deserving mega enterprises over and above the concession or incentive prescribed. The overall budget requirement for implementation of the policy is expected to be about Rs 2,282.86 crore spread over the next 8-9 years, it said, adding that during the policy period (2019-2014), the budget requirement would be around Rs 1,582.17 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man detained by British police outside Downing Street - Reuters photographer

A man with a St Georges English flag was pinned to the ground by British police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.A spokeswoman for Johnsons office sai...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields set for biggest daily fall in October on Fed cut, trade war

Eurozone bond yields fell to two-week lows on Thursday and were set for their sharpest daily fall in October after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates and doubts about U.S.-China trade talks drove demand for safe-haven assets.The Fed on Wedn...

EXCLUSIVE-WhatsApp hacked to spy on top government officials at U.S. allies -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...

FACTBOX-The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far

U.S. lawmakers charted a path to public hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday by a vote of 232 to 196 in the House of Representatives. House Democrats began an inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether Trump abuse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019