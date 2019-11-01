International Development News
Development News Edition

US federal reserve damaging to economy more than China, says Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 00:26 IST
US federal reserve damaging to economy more than China, says Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the Federal Reserve, alleging that its policies are more damaging to the American economy than China. Trump's remarks were the latest in a series of recent barrages he has unleashed at the Fed.

Demanding lower interest rates, the President said that people are very disappointed with the central bank and its Chair Jay Powell. "The Fed has called it wrong from the beginning, too fast, too slow," Trump said in a series of tweets.

"They even tightened in the beginning. Others are running circles around them and laughing all the way to the bank. Dollar and rates are hurting our manufacturers," he said, demanding a lowering of the interest rates. "We should have lower interest rates than Germany, Japan and all others. We are now by far the biggest and strongest country, but the Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage. China is not our problem, the Federal Reserve is! We will win anyway," Trump said.

The President also said that China and the US are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60 per cent of total deal, after APEC in Chile was cancelled due to unrelated circumstances. "The new location will be announced soon. President Xi (Jinping) and President Trump will do signing!" he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IS names Baghdadi successor, threatens US: statement

The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. We mourn you... commander of the faithful, said Abu Hamza al-Qu...

Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck

Police say a woman has been found dead with an 8-foot-long 2.4-meter-long python wrapped around her neck at a snake-laden home in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says 36-year-old Laura Hurst of Battle Ground, Indiana, ...

UPDATE 7-Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided U.S. Congress

A deeply divided U.S. House of Representatives took a major step in the effort to impeach President Donald Trump on Thursday when lawmakers approved rules for the next, more public, stage in the Democratic-led inquiry into Trumps attempt to...

'Hero" dog to get a White House homecoming: Trump

The hero dog wounded in the US commando raid that culminated in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is getting a White House homecoming next week, President Donald Trump said Thursday. Trump revealed that the military dog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019