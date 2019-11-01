China, Hong Kong stocks rise on upbeat factory data, Trump's trade deal signal

The Chinese stock market climbed on Friday after a private survey showed factory activity in China beat expectations, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he will soon sign a first-stage trade deal with Beijing. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.7% at 2,950.47. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.3%. CSI300's financial sector sub-index was higher by 1.5%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.2%, the real estate index was up 1.7% and the healthcare sub-index was up 1.1%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.5%, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.4% to 27,020.20. The smaller Shenzhen index rose almost 1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.7%. Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.

China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral talks will continue to proceed as previously planned and the lead trade negotiators from both countries will speak by telephone on Friday. Factory activity in China expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years in October as export orders and production rose, a private business survey showed on Friday. The expansion beat expectations and contrasted with the dour results of an official survey on Thursday. Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.5%. The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Fenghwa Group Co Ltd, up 10.1%, followed by Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd and Easy Visible Supply Chain Management Co Ltd, both up 10%.

The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. In Hong Kong, the energy sub-index dipped 0.1% while the IT sector rose 0.1%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, up 2.3%, while the biggest loser was China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, which was down 1.8%.

