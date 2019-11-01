Apex Professional University (APU) Conducts The National Seminar on The Human Rights Prospects and Challenges

The national seminar on 'The Human Rights Prospects and Challenges' was conducted by the Apex Professional University (APU) recently. This seminar was organized by the School of Law and Juridical Sciences, APU in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The seminar was held at the Multipurpose Hall, Science Block, APU. This university is focused on offering programs, and conducting research on themes relating to human rights.

The seminar's welcome speech was given by Dr. Baharul Islam, HOD, School of Law and Juridical Sciences, APU. The Hon'ble Chief Guest for this National Level Seminar was Smt. Jaweplu Chai, District and Sessions Judge, Pasighat, presented the inaugural address. According to Smt. Jaweplu Chai, "Human rights is the soul of our nation and generate the crucial sense of nationhood." The audience were spellbound by the inspiring speech by the chief guest. Hon'ble Founder & Chancellor of APU, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, a renowned Vastu Professional, was present at the occasion. According to Acharya Dhanwant Singh, "Concepts like tolerance, diversity and attachment must be given importance in the present socio-political environment."

Dr. Romeo Dupak, Assistant Professor, of the Department of Political Science, J N College, Pasighat, shared his opinion about the 'Human Rights of Indigenous People'. He stated about the various types of rights which a person has, where he spoke about the natural rights of a human being. He explained about the ILO Conventions and laid stress on how the laws and regulations are lagging behind in properly safeguarding the Indigenous people. He also talked about the various Constitutional provisions that are there regarding the different aspects of the Human Rights of the indigenous people, including- forest rights, intellectual property rights, land rights, rights against atrocities so on and so forth.

Smt. Jaya Tasung Moyong, General Secretary, Women Against Social Evils (WASE), and chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, presented ideas relating to 'Human Rights of Children'. She firstly explained about who a child is and why child rights shall be given. She explained the various rights of a child, like the rights to live in a peaceful society free from molestation, exploitation, degradation etc. She rightly said that children are the future of the Nation, not only in India but in the whole world. They shall be protected from all sorts of violence, neglect, physical and sexual torture. Ms. Moyong stressed the fact that no matter how many rights and laws are made, it will be of no use until and unless there is proper implementation. She also highlighted the true scenario of the children of Pasighat how they are exploited in various ways, in terms of child labor, drug addiction, molestation and so on.

Advocate Denzing Sonowal, of the retainer advocate district legal service authority, Pasighat, shared his perceptions to the esteemed gathering, regarding 'Human Rights of Aged and Disabled people'. He stated the various problems faced by naturally and differently disabled persons. He highlighted the fact that they should be specially treated in respects of jobs, government and Semi- Govt. infrastructure, transportation, etc. Mr. Sonowal also stated that there shall be reservations made in Govt. sector jobs and in the field of education as well.

The session ended with Mr. Asinto Pangge, President of the North East Human Rights Organization, (NEHRO), Guwahati, Assam gave his feelings on the 'Role of NGOs in Advocacy for the Human rights'. He highlighted the various functions of NGOs. He discussed the NGOs for the protection of human rights, especially for human rights. The people who cannot approach to the administration of violation of human rights are helped by the NGOs. He highlighted that all the NGOs, directly or indirectly are related to the protection of the rights of human beings. The national seminar also emphasized the requirement to set up a strong platform to spread knowledge and awareness in the human rights segment.

The national seminar concluded with the distribution of the participation certificates by Prof. (Major) Ashok Kumar, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, APU. The vote of thanks was given by Miss Karishma Handique, Organizing secretary APU, followed by the National Anthem. The seminar was of great relevance to students, academicians, experts from all over India.

