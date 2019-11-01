International Development News
Mahindra total sales down 11 pc at 51,896 units in October

  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-11-2019 14:15 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:05 IST
Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported an 11 percent decline in total sales at 51,896 units in October. The company had sold 58,416 units in the corresponding month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

In the domestic market, sales were down 11 percent at 49,193 units last month as compared to 55,350 units in October 2018. Exports also registered a decline of 12 percent at 2,703 units as against 3,066 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicle segment, which includes utility vehicles, cars, and vans, the company sold 18,460 units last month as compared to 24,066 units in the same month last year, down 23 percent. In the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 23,582 units as against 24,353 units in the same month a year ago, down 3 percent.

M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said, "The festive month of October was excellent for Mahindra, with retail volume exceeding wholesale by approximately 40 percent. This robust retail performance was contributed by both passenger and commercial vehicles." Further, the company's billing numbers are in line with what it had planned for the month since the objective was to significantly correct its channel inventory, Nakra said.

"We hope to see the positive consumer sentiment continue going forward," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

