International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt fixes sugar sale quota of 20.5 lakh tonne for Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:10 IST
Govt fixes sugar sale quota of 20.5 lakh tonne for Nov
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sugar mills can sell 20.5 lakh tonne of sugar in the open market during November, according to a notification by the food ministry. As per the notification, 535 mills have been allocated 20.5 lakh tonne of sugar for sale in the current month. This quota is 1.5 lakh tonne less as compared to the allocation for November 2018.

An additional quota of sugar has been given to those mills that have completed more than half of the export quota during the 2018-19 season (October-September). According to experts, the quantity of sugar allocated for the current month is lower because there is no festival demand. Last year, Diwali and other festivals fell in November and therefore the quota was fixed higher.

The government has decided to create 40 lakh tonne of buffer stock of sugar in the 2019-20 season. Sugar mills are likely to commence crushing operations from November 15.

India's sugar output was 331 lakh tonne in the 2018-19 marketing year (October-September) as against the annual domestic demand of 250-260 lakh tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach on pollution in Delhi

The prevailing smoggy conditions in the national capital are not perfect admitted Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo but said no one is dying as pollution is an issue in their country as well. Domingo said getting exposed to poor air quality ...

UPDATE 2-India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach

India, WhatsApps biggest market with 400 million users, has asked the Facebook-owned company to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. We ...

Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northern Syria - source

Turkish and Russian troops began conducting their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, a Turkish military source told Reuters.Ankara and Moscow had agreed to conduct joint patrols in the region under a deal struck by Pre...

Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran Khan's resignation

Tens of thousands of Pakistani opposition supporters rallied on Friday to demand the ouster of what they say is the illegitimate government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning of chaos if their demands were not met.The protest, in the cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019