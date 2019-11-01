International Development News
Mustard seed futures gain on spot demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:10 IST
Mustard seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 4,326 per quintal in futures trade following raising of positions by participants. Demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices in futures trade, analysts said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed delivery for November was up by Rs 20, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 4,326 per quintal in 25,770 lots. The delivery for December gained Rs 33, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 4,312 per quintal in 19,390 lots.

