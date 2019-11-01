TVS Motor sales dips 18.8 per cent in October

TVS Motor sales dip 18.8 percent in October Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI): Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has posted an 18.8 percent decline on the total sales in October. The company has sold 3,23,368 units in October 2019 as against 3,98,427 units in the same month last year.

The company said it was witnessing an uptrend in October and was significantly poised fro transition to BS-VI compliant norms. Total two-wheeler sales dipped by 19.8 percent to 3,08,161 units in October 2019 as against 3,84,307 units in the same month last year.

The company's domestic two-wheeler sales also declined to 2,52,684 units in October as compared to 3,38,988 units in October 2018. The total motorcycle sales in October 2019 slumped to 1,25,660 units as against 1,50,429 units the same month last year.

Scooter sales in October 2019 were at 1,21,437 units as against 1,51,040 units in October 2018. On the exports front, the company witnessed a 20 percent increase to 69,339 units in October 2018 from 57,926 units in October 2018.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 percent to 55,477 units in October 2019 from 45,319 units in the same month last year. Sales of three-wheelers grew by eight percent to 15,207 units in October 2019 from 14,120 units in October 2018, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)