International Development News
Development News Edition

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:46 IST
COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea
Image Credit: ANI

Ignoring its member Reliance Jio's contentions, telecom industry association COAI has shot off an 'addendum' to its earlier demands and has now sought a complete waiver of statutory dues that its other members such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea owe to the government following the Supreme Court ruling. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director-general Rajan S Mathews on October 31 shot of a second letter in as many as days to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking waiver of the "entire" amount of Rs 1.42 lakh crore due to its principal members Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd and other telecom operators "given the poor financial state of the sector."

The Supreme Court on October 24 upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual gross revenues of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer. It directed the telcos to pay the principal due together with interest and penalties within three months. "However, if such a step (complete waiver of all dues) is not possible, we request that the government waive off the interest, penalty and interest on penalty. Since the disputed payments go back to accumulation over the past 14 years, we request that the principal repayment of past dues be done over a period of 10 years, with a two-year moratorium," he wrote.

The demand made by COAI is exactly the same as the one made in an unsigned paper submitted to the Telecom Ministry on the day Bharti Airtel chief Sunil Bharti Mittal and his brother Rajan Mittal met Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio, which is also a member of COAI, has been contesting claims of the inability of telcos to pay the statutory dues, for which they ideally should have provisioned in accounts in view of a legal dispute.

Jio says COAI shot off the first representation to the government on October 30 without waiting for its comments. It feels COAI for the benefit of some of its members is using a "threatening and blackmailing" tone in its communication to the government on the non-existent crisis in the sector following the Supreme Court ruling on payment of statutory dues. Jio has separately written to Prasad opposing any bailout to telecom companies at taxpayer's expense and asserted the COAI should not be considered an association representing the industry.

It has accused COAI of writing to government "under the influence of two of its members in furtherance of their vested interests" and accused the association of acting as a "mouthpiece of two service providers" and harboring a negative bias towards Jio. There was no case for seeking any financial support from the government after the industry exhausted all its legal recourse, it feels.

Mathews in the October 31 letter stated that the support "will go a long way to ensure that the sector can start the path of recovery from the current situation over time and serve the cause of Digital India." With the telecom sector staring at a massive Rs 1.4 lakh crore payout following a Supreme Court order, the unsigned memorandum to the government had asked it not to press for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dispute payment in its entirety, sources said adding the note argues that it could not be the intent of the government to enrich itself by charging licence fee and SUC on non-licensed revenue or income.

In the worst-case scenario, it has requested the government to levy only the principal amount (without any interest or penalty) pertaining to only license fee (not spectrum usage charges) that should be allowed to be paid over a period of 10 years without interest. It sought a two-year moratorium on spectrum payments beyond April 2020 till March 2022, to ease the cash flow pressures on the industry without compromising the net present value of spectrum dues to the government. This will allow continuity of business investment in critical network deployment and purchase of additional spectrum, it said.

It further sought a reduction in licence fee from 8 per cent of annual revenues to 3 per cent, and said that the balance 5 per cent representing USO contribution be waived or suspended till the current unutilised fund of Rs 50,000 crore is used.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

All bets on: how to read bookie odds on a UK election

British punters will once again indulge their passion for a cash wager on their countrys political future as bookmakers open up bets on the outcome of the Dec. 12 national election. Betting on the vote opened this week with Prime Minister B...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...

Trump tweets fake photo of dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid, evokes howls of laughter

President Donald Trump has tweeted a fake image of himself awarding a medal of honour to the military dog injured in the daring raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. Baghdadi, 48, died on Saturda...

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG: Party spokesperson.

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG Party spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019