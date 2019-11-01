International Development News
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields near two-week lows, focus on new ECB chief

Eurozone government bond yields steadied near two-week lows on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly decline in five weeks as Christine Lagarde began her presidency of the European Central Bank. A U.S. interest rate cut and renewed concern about U.S.-China trade talks have boosted bond markets this week. That pushed eurozone yields down after they recorded their biggest monthly rise since early 2018 in October.

Analysts said the resumption of ECB asset purchases this week also helped eurozone bonds, with focus turning to the policy outlook under Lagarde, whose eight-year term began on Friday. Creating the broadest possible consensus and making sure the ECB speaks with one voice should be Lagarde's top priorities, current and former policymakers told Reuters.

The decision to resume asset purchases has divided the central bank and fuelled a perception in markets that the bar to further monetary easing is high. Having discounted an ECB depo rate of close to -0.8% just a couple of months ago, the market no longer discounts another cut of 10 basis points in 2020.

"It's pretty clear that Lagarde has an uphill task in trying to promote the unity that leads to a coherent set of policies going forward," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec. "Her own views can be characterized as continuity with" former ECB chief Mario Draghi, Shaw said. Most 10-year bond yields in the bloc were little changed, near two-week lows struck on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was around -0.40%, near Thursday's low of -0.42%. German, French and Dutch 10-year bond yields have dipped 2-3 bps each this week, set for their biggest weekly drop in five weeks. Lagarde will initially keep her predecessor's top aides, including his personal adviser, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

"At the margin (this) might be a positive given policy continuity although it might depend on what you think of current policies," Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note. Lagarde will make her first public speech as ECB chief on Monday.

Data from Tradeweb meanwhile showed that the pool of negative-yielding eurozone government bonds on its platform shrank in October for the first time since April. Bond yields in the bloc ended October significantly higher, mostly driven by expectations that Britain will avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Focus turned to U.S. data later on Friday. Monthly job numbers and the Institute for Supply Management's index of manufacturing activity are due. Economists estimate the U.S. economy created 89,000 new jobs in October, fewer than the 136,000 created in September, according to a Reuters poll. A strike in the auto sector likely skewed the October jobs data, analysts said.

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labour abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thr...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
