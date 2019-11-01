International Development News
FINGERS Launches TWS Audio Pods with Spectacular Sound and Size-defying Bass

  Updated: 01-11-2019 17:16 IST
  Created: 01-11-2019 17:00 IST
Audio Pods are True Wireless Earbuds in stem design offering long playback of up to 3.5 hours on a single charge with the premium design and intuitive touch controls

India's most innovative digital accessories brand, FINGERS, which has stormed the Indian market with a range of 50+ avant-garde products has launched 'FINGERS Audio Pods', a true wireless earbuds for those wanting the perfect combination of Style & Scintillating Sound!

Built to fit as great as it looks with a pristine white stem design coupled with LED light indicators & angular earbuds; it follows the mantra of form meeting function in a package that will make its user go 'wow' with every use or look. FINGERS Audio Pods come with an incredible charging time of 20 mins for each ear pod to provide a playback or talk-time time of 3.5 hours on a single charge and the charging case provides 5 additional full charges; taking the total playback time to an astounding 21 hours! Weighing in at just 47.6 g for the case and earbuds, Audio Pods as a package is lightweight and also has dual inputs of Type-C & Micro-USB for convenient charging.

Great sound and size defying bass in a classy lightweight package make it the perfect choice for those looking for a true wireless earbud. What's more, Audio Pods feature an intuitive touch interface that requires just a simple tap on the finger icon to control music, answer calls or access your intelligent voice assistant without reaching out for your phone at all. They also offer the user the flexibility of using them as either dual pods or as a single pod while being sweat-resistant so as not to hinder those extreme workouts!

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sandeep S Parasrampuria (Founder and CEO of FINGERS) stated, "We at FINGERS have been witnessing increasing demand for TWS ear pods. FINGERS Audio Pods will offer a class-leading sound experience and a balance of style, sound and convenience with a great playback time that today's millennials crave for!"

All these attributes make FINGERS Audio Pods undoubtedly one of the best in the market; whether it's a corporate honcho, a fitness freak or just for those seeking a leisure gadget, Audio Pods can be used as you desire either, as a dual earbud or a single earbud and from work to workout. It promises to be your best companion between switching playlists or that important call making life that much more beautiful!

