International Development News
Development News Edition

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:57 IST
Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo
Image Credit: ANI

Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.

Brexit has been delayed for a third time, until the end of January, and Britain is headed for a snap general election in December designed to break the impasse. The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier this week said there was still a risk that Britain could exit the bloc chaotically with no divorce agreement.

In the meantime, Peel Ports - the UK's second-largest port operator - has seen more cargo traffic shifting to other gateways in an effort to avoid overdependence on Dover in southern England, which is Europe's busiest ferry port. Peel Ports chief executive Mark Whitworth said the group had witnessed an increase in TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) container volumes as importers switch to using box containers rather than trucks to alleviate dependence on ports such as Dover.

Dover is the biggest UK port that can handle trucks, which are shipped in special roll-on, roll-off carriers. Using box containers instead allows more delivery options. "We are seeing it twofold - through the container flows into our ports and uplift of broadly around 6% (year-on-year) certainly through our BG shipping line," Whitworth said, referring to its freight company that operates between the continent, the UK and Ireland.

"What you are seeing is a migration towards more unitized cargo," he told Reuters. "Therefore they have a wider choice of points of entry." Privately owned Peel Ports, whose terminals include Liverpool in the north of England and Sheerness and Chatham in the south, have annual container volumes of over 1.2 million TEUs.

To try to avoid disruption, countries including France and the Netherlands - which have major port connections with Britain - continue to work on contingency measures including hiring more veterinarians to oversee the handling of livestock. Whitworth said Peel Ports had upgraded some 20 acres of space in recent weeks around various port facilities to ensure there was enough capacity, helped by a UK government investment initiative to boost readiness at ports across the country.

He added that warehouses around the group's ports were broadly full due to stockpiling by customers. "You are generally finding that warehousing has been at a premium for some time - there is the very little spare capacity of any significance," he said.

Whitworth said it's port areas in Sheerness and Great Yarmouth, in eastern England, had stocks of cars that were not being sold on. "We are full and it's not moving from a business point of view," he said.

British car output dropped by an annual 3.8% in September partly due to worries about a no-deal Brexit, industry body SMMT said this week. (Editing by Dale Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Three flight attendant unions say 737 MAX hearings were a step backward

Unions representing flight attendants at the three U.S. airlines that operate Boeing Cos 737 MAX said they are more reluctant to support the grounded jets return after Congressional hearings this week on its development.Southwest Airlines a...

Nepal: School building built with India's assistance inaugurated

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with Indias assistance in Nepals western district of Darchula. The new building of Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School, which is loca...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shuffle higher, dollar stirs after U.S. jobs data

Shares globally were just 2.5 short of an all-time high on Friday, as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing and some reassuring U.S. jobs numbers eclipsed a blizzard of otherwise sickly global data.Reports of more U.S.-China trade diff...

PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal

Shoring up Indias trade and security ties with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN in the backdrop of Chinas rising economic and military influence over the region is expected to be the top focus of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019