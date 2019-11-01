Hero MotoCorp sales dip 18 pc in October

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported 18.43 per cent decline in total sales at 5,99,248 units in October.

The company had sold 7,34,668 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

"The despatch numbers for the month of October reflect our conscious efforts at further correcting dealer inventories," Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts Sanjay Bhan said.

