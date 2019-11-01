International Development News
Development News Edition

Spark Minda is Future Ready for Supplying to E-Vehicle Manufacturers

  Gurgaon
  Updated: 01-11-2019 18:21 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:21 IST
Spark Minda is Future Ready for Supplying to E-Vehicle Manufacturers

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

Global Automotive Component Manufacturer ‘Spark Minda Group' is proud of associating with Bajaj Auto, India’s first major two-wheeler manufacturer to take the plunge into electric mobility.

We are proud to supply our products such as Keyless system consisting of electronics steering column lock, Key FOB, Smart ECU, Seat and glove box actuation mechanism and few Die casting components during the recent launch of the legendary Bajaj Chetak with its new glorious avatar of e-Scooter. It strongly reflects the confidence of our OEM partner on us and this motivates us to achieve newer milestones of success.

According to Mr. Ashok Minda, Group CEO, Spark Minda Group, “Our advanced R&D centre - Spark Minda Technical Centre (SMIT) is jointly working with Minda Corporation Ltd. to bring in various breakthrough technologies and innovative ideas for the market to cater to emerging trends of e-Mobility. Being the first of its kind in India, our keyless entry system in two wheelers would be a trend setter in automotive domain due to its comfort, convenience and top notch security functions.”

About Spark Minda Group

Spark Minda Group is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive components for the OEMs with Headquarters in India, Gurgaon- near to New Delhi. The Group was founded in 1958 by Late Shri. S.L. Minda and today has over 60 years of legacy as an automotive component manufacturing company. The group is one of the leading manufacturer of automotive components under these four Categories – Mechatronics, Information & Connected Systems, Plastics & Interiors, Aftermarket. The Group caters to major two, four-wheeler, commercial, Tractor and off-road vehicles manufacturer in India and Overseas market including Europe, US, CIS & ASEAN countries with 34 state of the art manufacturing plants.

For more information, please visit: sparkminda.com.

