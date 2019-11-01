IIL launches Japanese miticide 'Kunoichi'

Agrochemical firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Friday said it has launched ‘Kunoichi’, a Japanese miticide that will help chilli farmers, especially in south India, to mitigate mite infestation. Japanese firm Nissan Chemical Corporation (NCC) has developed and patented the 'Kunoichi' which will be marketed by IIL in India.

IIL has the marketing partnership with Nissan Chemical since 2012. "Kunoichi is a rather promising product that we hope will benefit lakhs of farmers across the country. It is the latest and most effective miticide available in the world today," IIL Managing Director Rajesh Agarwal said in a statement.

It is very effective against all types of mites and can see the impact in six hours. The composition of the product is apt for the crops that grow in India like chilli and premium crops such as apple, he added. NCC's Yoshihide Masuzawa San and Nissan Agro Tech India Managing Director R K Yadav were present at the launch.

Infestation of mites is increasing every year due to global warming and it is becoming a major pest in south India on all crops especially on chilli, the company said. IIL sells over 100 products and the largest selling brands include Lethal, Victor, Thimet, Nuvan, Monocil, Xplode, Mycoraja, Pulsor and Hakama.

