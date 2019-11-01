International Development News
Development News Edition

Spark Minda is future ready for supplying to e-vehicle Manufacturers

Global Automotive Component Manufacturer 'Spark Minda Group' is proud of associating with Bajaj Auto, India's first major two-wheeler manufacturer to take the plunge into electric mobility.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:22 IST
Spark Minda is future ready for supplying to e-vehicle Manufacturers
Spark Minda Group. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Automotive Component Manufacturer 'Spark Minda Group' is proud of associating with Bajaj Auto, India's first major two-wheeler manufacturer to take the plunge into electric mobility. We are proud to supply our products such as Keyless system consisting of electronics steering column lock, Key FOB, Smart ECU, Seat and glove box actuation mechanism and few Die casting components during the recent launch of the legendary Bajaj Chetak with its new glorious avatar of e-Scooter. It strongly reflects the confidence of our OEM partner on us and this motivates us to achieve newer milestones of success.

"Our advanced R&D centre - Spark Minda Technical Centre (SMIT) is jointly working with Minda Corporation Ltd. to bring in various breakthrough technologies and innovative ideas for the market to cater to emerging trends of e-Mobility. Being the first of its kind in India, our keyless entry system in two wheelers would be a trend setter in automotive domain due to its comfort, convenience and top notch security functions," said Ashok Minda, Group CEO, Spark Minda Group. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Spark Minda is Future Ready for Supplying to E-Vehicle Manufacturers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara in Puri, his father's memorial to be moved out

In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his fathers memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and ...

Maha Assembly clears bill on Shani Shingnapur temple

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today passed a bill that enables the state government to take control of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district. The bill was cleared by the Lower House in the wee hours. The state governmen...

Courtney Walsh appointed Windies women's team assistant coach

Cricket West Indies on Friday appointed former fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the new assistant coach of the womens team. Walsh will be assisting the head coach Gus Logie.Acknowledging the development, Walsh said My function is to focus a lo...

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019