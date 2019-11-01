Spark Minda is future ready for supplying to e-vehicle Manufacturers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Automotive Component Manufacturer 'Spark Minda Group' is proud of associating with Bajaj Auto, India's first major two-wheeler manufacturer to take the plunge into electric mobility. We are proud to supply our products such as Keyless system consisting of electronics steering column lock, Key FOB, Smart ECU, Seat and glove box actuation mechanism and few Die casting components during the recent launch of the legendary Bajaj Chetak with its new glorious avatar of e-Scooter. It strongly reflects the confidence of our OEM partner on us and this motivates us to achieve newer milestones of success.

"Our advanced R&D centre - Spark Minda Technical Centre (SMIT) is jointly working with Minda Corporation Ltd. to bring in various breakthrough technologies and innovative ideas for the market to cater to emerging trends of e-Mobility. Being the first of its kind in India, our keyless entry system in two wheelers would be a trend setter in automotive domain due to its comfort, convenience and top notch security functions," said Ashok Minda, Group CEO, Spark Minda Group. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

