International Development News
Development News Edition

Snoopgate: Govt has no dealings with Israel firm, says source

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:07 IST
Snoopgate: Govt has no dealings with Israel firm, says source

Indian government has no dealings with Israeli company NSO that is said to be behind a software used to snoop on activists and journalists around the world, a top government source said on Friday. The source, who requested anonymity, said WhatsApp had not disclosed the alleged spying incident in its conversations with the Indian government that it has had since the attack in May this year.

India, the source said, will continue to insist on WhatsApp bringing in traceability and will also want the Facebook-owned company to respond to the latest incident in full details. WhatsApp has been given time till November 4 to respond, and the government will decide on the future course of action once it receives a reply from the company.

NSO has so far maintained that it only sold its "technology to licensed government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to help them fight terrorism and serious crime" and is not "designed or licensed for use against human rights activists and journalists." It was not clear to whom the company has sold its software to in India and at whose behest journalists and activists were targeted.

The source said there has been no dealing between the government and the NSO, and that the fight is between NSO and WhatsApp. The Indian government is concerned only because Indian names are involved, the source said.

The source said WhatsApp Global Head Will Catchcart (in July) and Facebook Global VP Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg (September) had met IT Ministry officials and that the government, in these meetings, had insisted on disclosure of malicious source under compelling reason that did not require any decryption. Even at that point in time, WhatsApp did not disclose this incident, the source pointed out, adding that any hacking incident pertaining to the country has to be reported to the authorities.

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. In the past too, WhatsApp has drawn flak from the Indian government on the platform being misused for spreading misinformation that led to incidents of mob lynching.

The government has categorically told WhatsApp that it wants the platform to bring in a mechanism to enable tracing of the originator of messages, a demand that WhatsApp has resisted citing privacy issues. The source raised questions on whether the disclosure by WhatsApp was a rearguard action to prevent the government from bringing measures on traceability and accountability.

Drawing parallels with a letter in an envelope, the source said the government was not interested in the contents of the letter but the address of the sender. The person said it was not acceptable that WhatsApp resist demands for message traceability when in fact people are being snooped on, and that challenges around end-to-end encryption technology can be certainly solved with technology.

WhatsApp on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against NSO Group, which allegedly developed the spyware, saying an attempt was made to infect approximately 1,400 "target devices" globally with malicious software to steal valuable information from those using the messaging app. These attacks allegedly targeted civil society members like journalists and human rights activists across the world, including India.

On Thursday, WhatsApp had said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus. Following the disclosure, the government asked WhatsApp to explain the matter and list out the measures that have been taken by it to safeguard privacy of millions of Indians.

WhatsApp on Friday said it has taken a "strong action" in the incident and that it supports the Indian government's stand on the need to safeguard the privacy of all citizens. "We agree with the government of India's strong statement about the need to safeguard the privacy of all Indian citizens. That is why we've taken this strong action to hold cyber attackers accountable and why WhatsApp is so committed to the protection of all user messages through the product we provide," a WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson, however, did not comment on whether WhatsApp has submitted its response to the government's query. The government is also questioning the timing of the disclosure of the hacking incident, particularly against the backdrop of Supreme Court allowing the Centre three months to come up with rules to curb misuse of social media in the country, the source added.

Asked whether the developments could further delay national rollout of WhatsApp Pay, the source said this incident raises flags on the seriousness and security of WhatsApp's digital payment plans because digital payments need to be fool-proof. WhatsApp's payment service, which would compete against the likes of Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay, has been in testing for months now and is awaiting regulatory approvals before a full-fledged rollout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019