International Development News
Development News Edition

US added a solid 128,000 jobs in October despite GM strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:09 IST
US added a solid 128,000 jobs in October despite GM strike
Image Credit: Pxhere

US employers added a solid 128,000 jobs in October, a figure that was held down by a now-settled strike against General Motors that caused tens of thousands of workers to be temporarily counted as unemployed. The unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent, still near a five-decade low.

And for a second straight month, average hourly wages rose a decent if less-than-robust 3 percent from a year ago. All told, the October employment report from the government pointed to a still-sturdy job market that remains a key source of strength for a US economy that's been weakened by trade wars and a global slowdown.

The solid jobs data will also make it even less likely that the Federal Reserve, which cut short-term interest rates this week for the third time this year, will do so again anytime soon. The solid jobs data put stock investors in a buying mood. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 160 points in early trading.

Last month, the GM strike contributed to the temporary loss of 41,600 auto factory and likely other related jobs. But the settlement seems sure to lead to a return of those jobs in the coming months.

The report revised upward job gains in the prior two months by a combined 95,000, suggesting a healthier job market than initially believed. Another temporary drag on hiring last month was the US Census. The government let go of 20,000 short-term workers who had been helping prepare for the 2020 survey.

Job growth so far this year has averaged just 167,000 a month, down from an average of 223,000 in 2018, according to Labour Department figures. Even so, hiring remains high enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising despite the tepid pace of economic growth.

On Wednesday, the government estimated that the economy grew in the July-October quarter at a modest 1.9 percent annual rate. The economy has been expanding for more than a decade, the longest period of growth on record. But the bump from the 2018 tax cuts is fading and an aging population and other demographic forces are holding back potential growth.

Surveys also suggest that employers have turned cautious in large part because of heightened uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade conflicts. The president has imposed tariffs on many goods imported to the U.S., and other nations have retaliated with import taxes on US exports. One result is that companies, especially in manufacturing, have slowed their hiring or have stopped hiring altogether.

Still, consumers, who drive about 70 percent of US economic activity, have remained generally resilient. In September, they modestly stepped up their spending, and their incomes grew fast enough to let them save more, too.

A rising saving rate is encouraging because it suggests that households have leeway to keep spending and supporting an economic expansion that has entered a record-breaking 11th year. At the same time, businesses have been a drag on the economy in recent months.

Collectively, they have slashed their spending on industrial machinery and other equipment, mostly because the US-China trade war has made them reluctant to commit to big purchases. The tariffs between the US and China, the world's two largest economies, have also reduced US exports.

October is the usual start of hiring for the holiday shopping season. But the rise of e-commerce and increasing concentration of wealth in large US metros have corresponded with the loss of more than 20,000 jobs at retailers over the past 12 months.

A slowdown in pay growth is another source of concern. Hourly average earnings had been rising at a 3.4 percent annual rate back in February, significantly above the 3 percent pace in October.

The low unemployment rate and a shortage of qualified workers in many industries have nevertheless failed to accelerate wages across the job market as traditional economic theory would suggest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...

Credit cooperative company MD held on charges of fraud

The managing director of a creditcooperative company here was arrested on Friday on charges ofduping its investors to the tune of lakhs of rupees, police said. N Nanjundaiah, who ran the Kanva Souharda Cooperative Credit Limited, was arres...

Ashok Leyland announces non-working days ranging 0-12 in Nov

Hinduja groups flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday announced non-working days ranging from 0-12 days in November to adjust production in line with market demand. The city-headquartered commercial vehicle major had announced similar non-workin...

Rajasthan HC stays appointment of new RCA ombudsman

The High Court here on Friday stayed the proposed appointment of the new ombudsman of the Rajasthan Cricket Association during it general body meeting on Monday. It also allowed the District Cricket Association DCA of Nagaur to take part in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019