International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data

World equity markets surged and crude prices rose on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. employment report, a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing and optimism over U.S.-China trade talks tamped down fears of slowing global growth.

Equity markets in Europe and across the Americas rallied, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record intraday highs and MSCI's gauge of equity performance across the globe rising to within 2.2% of its all-time high set in January 2018. The strong U.S. and Chinese data and remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the "phase one" trade pact with China appeared in good shape lifted crude prices, overshadowing a Reuters survey that showed oil prices are expected to remain under pressure through next year.

U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October as the drag from a strike at General Motors was offset by gains elsewhere and hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, data from the Labor Department showed. "This report isn't weak enough to signal caution or a recession on the horizon," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"But the jobs market still isn't strong enough to suggest that the Fed or other central banks should be tightening interest rates. Investors like that dynamic," he said. The data should allay concerns about the health of the U.S. consumer in fourth quarter, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York.

"The numbers were better than expected, this bodes well for the broader economy," Abbasi said, referring to the jobs report. In China, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October rose to 51.7 from 51.4 the prior month, marking the third straight month of expansion. Economists had expected a dip in growth to 51.0.

The data lifted Chinese blue chips as they jumped 1.7% in their best day since mid-August. Seoul's Kospi rose 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% on news of the manufacturing report. MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries gained 0.68%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.72%.

On Bay Street in Toronto, the TSX composite index rose 0.6%, while in Mexico and Brazil benchmark indices gained almost 1%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.54 points, or 0.9%, to 27,288.77, the S&P 500 gained 23.45 points, or 0.77%, to 3,061.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.30 points, or 0.85%, to 8,362.66.

U.S-China trade tensions have slowed global growth and weighed on investor sentiment, with economic data showing slowing manufacturing output. The U.S. economy's manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight month in October but at a slower pace than the previous month, an index from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed.

Brent crude rose 75 cents at $60.37 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude added 84 cents to $55.02 a barrel. Both indexes were still lower for the week. The dollar slid as optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war reduced safe-haven demand for the greenback.

The dollar index fell 0.15%, with the euro up 0.11% to $1.1162. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 108.08 per dollar. Yields on U.S. government bonds rose after the jobs numbers but later pared some of the gains after the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing indexes were weaker than forecast.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.7155%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death. Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Te...

Greta Thunberg seeks lift back across Atlantic to climate meet

Los Angeles, Nov 1 AFP Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had made it half-way from Sweden to Chile by boat, train and electric car when next months UN climate summit was unexpectedly scrapped. But as a new venue was announced Friday for ...

Public health emergency in Delhi a crisis we must all solve together: Priyanka

Asserting that the health of children should be above politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said public health emergency in Delhi and in so many other cities of the country is a crisis that must be solved together. Delhi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pliskova fights off tenacious Halep to set up Barty showdownKarolina Pliskova edged a seesaw battle with Simona Halep in their final group match at the WTA Finals on Friday, downing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019