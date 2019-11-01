International Development News
Development News Edition

Forex reserves scale record high of USD 442.5 billion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:07 IST
Forex reserves scale record high of USD 442.5 billion

India's forex reserves increased by USD 1.832 billion to a new lifetime high of USD 442.583 billion in the week ended October 25, helped by a jump in core currency assets and value of gold, RBI data showed on Friday. The overall kitty had expanded by USD 1.04 billion to USD 440.751 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week under review, foreign currency assets, which are the biggest part of the reserves, increased by USD 1.642 billion to USD 410.453 billion, as per the data. Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves increased by USD 191 million to USD 27.052 billion for the week. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were up by USD 1 million to USD 1.441 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund dipped by USD 2 million to USD 3.637 billion, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Public health emergency in Delhi a crisis we must all solve together: Priyanka

Asserting that the health of children should be above politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said public health emergency in Delhi and in so many other cities of the country is a crisis that must be solved together. Delhi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pliskova fights off tenacious Halep to set up Barty showdownKarolina Pliskova edged a seesaw battle with Simona Halep in their final group match at the WTA Finals on Friday, downing the ...

Report: Cavaliers sign GM Altman to extension

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman agreed to a long-term contract extension, ESPN reported Friday. Altman replaced David Griffin in 2017 with the Cavaliers making it to the NBA Finals in his first season on the job. Altman then...

Bale back in the fold but not fit to face Betis

Zinedine Zidane said on Friday Gareth Bale has resumed light training but will not be available for Real Madrids La Liga game at home to Real Betis. Madrid can register their third consecutive victory by beating struggling Betis on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019