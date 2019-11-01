International Development News
Development News Edition

Flipkart Group narrows losses to Rs 17,231 cr in FY19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:32 IST
Flipkart Group narrows losses to Rs 17,231 cr in FY19
Image Credit: Reuters

Flipkart Ltd, the Singapore holding company of the Indian e-commerce major, narrowed its losses to Rs 17,231 crore (USD 2.42 billion) for the fiscal ended March 2019, while revenues grew by 42 percent over the previous year, according to financial data platform Paper.vc. The group managed to achieve a 63 percent reduction in losses from Rs 46,895 crore (USD 6.6 billion) in 2018 to Rs 17,231 crore (USD 2.42 billion) for the financial year ending March 31, 2019, it said.

Flipkart posted Rs 42,878 crore revenue from contracts with customers with total revenue adding up to Rs 43,615 crore (USD 6.14 billion), it added. The group's revenue in 2018-19 was 42 percent higher than the previous year's revenue of Rs 30,644 crore (USD 4.32 billion), Paper.vc said.

Flipkart declined to comment. In August last year, the US retail giant Walmart had picked up 77 percent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion. Flipkart group operates a number of entities like e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, fashion portals Myntra and Jabong, digital payments through PhonePe, a wholesale unit and EKart (logistics).

The company had recently said it is setting up a new food retail unit under 'Flipkart Farmermart'. The group's overall expenses went down significantly from Rs 77,539 crore (USD 10.89 billion) in 2018 to Rs 60,897 crore (USD 8.55 billion), the document said attributing the decline to a steep reduction in finance costs.

Excluding finance costs, overall group expenditure went up by 55 percent. Employee benefit expenses shot up by 58 percent to Rs 4,254 crore (USD 600 million). Flipkart group spent USD 46.8 million on acquisition in 2019, including USD 21.4 million on the September 2018 acquisition of Israel-based Upstream Commerce and USD 10.5 million on the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Liv AI, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Manvir rescues point for Goa with last-minute goal

FC Goa came up with yet another injury-time equaliser to salvage a point against NorthEast United FC in a thrilling 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League encounter here on Friday. FC Goa also played out a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC in their pr...

Tension in Karimnagar over RTC driver's funeral; BJP MP

The body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was laid to rest here on Friday amid tension after police disallowed a plea by striking transport employees to take the funeral rally to the bus depot where he worked. Local BJP MP Bandi...

Two held for killing man, robbing jeweller: Police

Two men, who allegedly killed a person and robbed another at gunpoint in northeast Delhi, were arrested from the Durgapuri area in the city, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Salman Khan 22 and Kamruddin 31, both residen...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris

Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday. The Serb, who will be supplanted as world number one by Rafael Nadal on Monday, showed no signs of the cold th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019