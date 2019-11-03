Saudi Aramco to release IPO prospectus on Nov. 10 - Al Arabiya
Saudi Aramco will release the prospectus for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on November 10, Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya said on Sunday, citing sources.
Earlier on Sunday Saudi Arabia's market regulator approved Saudi Aramco's application to list on the domestic stock market.
