Saudi Aramco to release IPO prospectus on Nov. 10 - Al Arabiya

Saudi Aramco will release the prospectus for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on November 10, Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya said on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier on Sunday Saudi Arabia's market regulator approved Saudi Aramco's application to list on the domestic stock market.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)