International Development News
Development News Edition

CIL likely to create new posts of executive director rank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:20 IST
CIL likely to create new posts of executive director rank
Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)

In an effort to strengthen its administration to boost productivity, state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to create new posts of executive director rank in the organization and its subsidiaries, sources said. The coal ministry, which has asked the mining major to fast track its ambitious one billion tonne production target and look to achieve the goal by 2023-24, was in "favor of creating new posts" in the high rank to motivate its senior managers to work hard, the sources told PTI.

The miner had earlier said it would meet the target by fiscal 2025-26. The creation of new posts in the executive director rank will provide an opportunity for at least 50 senior general managers to get an elevation, they said.

Currently, there are no posts between the rank of general managers and directors, they said. Sources said there can be executive directors in every department or discipline in each of the eight subsidiaries of Coal India.

"There are about 220-300 general managers working in Coal India and its subsidiaries. Once the new posts are created, it may create an opportunity for the senior managers to get an elevation," sources said. Timeline for the creation of posts has not been decided, they said.

"You (CIL) will have to fast track the one billion tonne target to 2023-24, as the current growth is not enough. There is no question of 2025-26. I will ensure all support to CIL in this endeavor," coal minister Pralhad Joshi had said at the 45th foundation day of the miner.

Incidentally, the next Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024. However, Coal India chairman A K Jha said that the miner was looking to acquire some assets in Russia to meet coking coal demand in India and was also going ahead to install 3000 MW of solar power plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

McIlroy defeats Schauffele in WGC-HSBC Champions play-off

Rory McIlroy defeated defending champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue his quest to retake the worlds top golf ranking. McIlroy had a one-stroke lead coming to the 18th tee of regula...

Three persons drown in Jharkhand

Three persons including two sisters drowned in Palamau and Giridih districts on Sunday as the four-day Chhat Puja ended with lakhs of devotees offering Arghya to the rising sun in Jharkhand, police said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Da...

ShareChat to hire 100-150 people; further strengthen presence in tier II cities

Regional language social media platform ShareChat has said it plans to hire about 100-150 people over the next few months and will continue to invest in strengthening its infrastructure and presence in tier II cities and beyond in the count...

Hanung Toys promoter detained at airport following LOC issued by PNB

Airport authorities on Sunday detained debt-ridden Hanung Toys promoter Ashok Kumar Bansal and his wife Anju Bansal following lookout circular LOC issued by Punjab National Bank PNB. Hanung Toys and Textile Ltd owes Rs 2,300 crore from a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019